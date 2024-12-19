Ubisoft's Rocksmith 2014 Edition makes a surprise return to sale, currently just $3 on Steam

Ubisoft's Rocksmith franchise of music and rhythm games has been active since 2011, and has since received a sequel, a remaster, and even a subscription-based edition (Rocksmith+). Used by many as a learning tool, considering you can use real music instruments to play the games, the series has a dedicated fan base.

In 2023, Ubisoft pulled the popular Rocksmith 2014 from all digital stores. But a year later, we have discovered that the game has suddenly re-appeared for sale on Steam. While its original core songs are missing from the base experience now, the massive number of DLC options are back in stock.

Named the Learn & Play edition, this version of Rocksmith 2014 is back due to popular demand according to Ubisoft.

"You asked for Rocksmith 2014 Remastered to return, so we did just that," says the company. "We have been hard at work to deliver a special version giving you the choice to own your songs and enjoy popular features like Guitarcade and Session Mode."

The missing licensed songs from the base game have been replaced with a number of other tracks and exercises for those want to simply start learning guitar, bass or piano.

The good news is that all the removed song DLC for the title has been returned to the Steam store. Right now 1226 pieces of DLC are available for purchase via Steam, though these cannot be bought in-game anymore.

While the Steam version is now suddenly up and running, with a 70% discount that knocks it down to $3, it doesn’t look like the return is slated to hit other platforms like consoles. Their store pages still remain in the unable to purchase state. Even developer's own Ubisoft Connect platform does not have a buy button on it for the title.