Two years after coming to the platform, Assassin's Creed Valhalla gets Steam Achievements

Ubisoft seems to be going all-in on Steam following its recent woes with poor game sales. In a quiet change, Assassin's Creed Valhalla is now touting achievements on the Steam version, something that has been missing from it since launch.

Assassin's Creed Valhalla marked the return of Ubisoft to Steam in 2022. The publisher and multiple game development studios owner first pulled out of Steam in 2019 to focus on its own Ubisoft Connect (Uplay back then) and Epic Games Store releases, but later relented to launch older titles on Steam. However, Steam launches of its games didn't always have all their features, with things like the built-in Steam Achievements missing when purchasing from the storefront.

In 2022, Ubisoft publicly dismissed community suggestions for putting Steam Achievements on Assassin's Creed Valhalla. It seems the company has since changed its mind. Fans first spotted the change on SteamDB, which listed the new feature change on October 7 as the update was being pushed to the live version of the game's backend.

Assassin's Creed Valhalla is the last open-world RPG entry in the franchise since 2020. While 2024 was supposed to bring Assassin's Creed Shadows to the masses and continue the mainline titles, Ubisoft's recent delay pushed back the game to 2025. Shadows fans may have a brand-new feature to look forward to, though, with a co-op mode seemingly in development featuring both protagonists, according to a report.

Assassin's Creed Shadows will also mark the end of Ubisoft's exclusivity periods on PC storefronts. The company has confirmed that all future games by its studios will be coming to Steam on day one. Assassin's Creed Mirage is coming later this month to Steam. Following that, even the recently released Star Wars game, Outlaws, is coming to Steam in November.