Weekend PC Game Deals: Tokyo Game Show specials, Jurassic bundles, and more

The Humble Store introduced the Enter The Mysterium Bundle earlier this week, a collection touting games developed by Cyan Inc like Myst and Riven.

The bundle has five separate tiers to go through, and its $5 section is where you start getting into Myst titles. Paying at least $10 gets you Myst: Masterpiece Edition, Riven, and a whole lot of classic Myst entries. Going for the complete bundle will set you back $20, and it touts the 2021-released version of Myst plus Firmament.

At the same time park building fans have a special Jurassic bundle available too. The Jurassic World Evolution Completionist Bundle comes with the Jurassic World Evolution and its sequel, plus 19 pieces of DLC. Everything is split into four tiers that go up to $20, so pick out the DLC selection you’d like to have with your game.

Epic Games Store’s double freebie streak ended earlier this week as it delivered an indie game for the masses.

The Spirit and the Mouse landed for all PC games offering its narrative-focused adventure experience to claim for free. Set in the French village of Sainte-et-Claire, you take the role of a mouse that joins up with a spirit guardian during a thunderstorm. The two join forces to catch the misbehaving electricity of the village by completing puzzles and exploring levels.

The Spirit and the Mouse giveaway on the Epic Games Store is slated to last until October 6. Laid-back management adventure game Bear and Breakfast is coming up on the same day as the next giveaway.

It seems only a single game is having a free event this weekend. Squad, the tactical FPS that focuses on offering a hardcore tactical experience is free-to-play through the entire weekend. The title offers 100-player servers to fight in with vehicles, base building, and more.

It’s a big week for games developed by Japanese studios due to the Tokyo Game Show kick off. Plenty of other publishers and series are participating in sales right now too, including Hooded Horse, Nacon, Wolfenstein, and more. With those and more, here’s our hand-picked big deals list for the weekend:

The discounted DRM-free selection of the GOG store massively expanded this week thanks to the new Autumn Sale the store has kicked off. Here are some highlights from the almost 6000 specials available:

That's it for our pick of this weekend's PC game deals

As always, there are an enormous number of other deals ready and waiting all over the interwebs, as well as on services you may already subscribe to if you comb through them, so keep your eyes open for those, and have a great weekend.