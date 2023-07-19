VirtualBox major update fixes TPM crashes, Windows 11 graphics bugs, Mac performance issues

Oracle has released today a major update for VirtualBox with the latest version 7.0.10. The changelog states there are general improvements related to the Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI), as well as performance issue fixes in the VMM (Virtual Machine Manager) for macOS Ventura.

On the Windows side of things, graphics bugs pertaining to Windows 11 guests are fixed, and a crash-fix related to TPM (Trusted Platform Module) 1.2 has also been added. Meanwhile, Linux kernel 6.5 and 6.4 support is here.

For those that have never used it, VirtualBox is a free tool you can install on your computer to run other operating systems. For example, if you run Windows but want to use Ubuntu, VirtualBox lets you use Ubuntu within a window on Windows.

The full release notes are given below:

This is a maintenance release. The following items were fixed and/or added: OCI: Introduced general improvements

VMM: Fixed sluggish performance starting with macOS Ventura 13.3 (bug #21563, bug#21596)

VMM: Fixed a bug while walking page tables while executing nested VMs causing flooding of the release log as a consequence (Intel hosts only, bug #21551)

GUI: Added general improvements

TPM: Fixed a crash when a VM has a TPM version 1.2 configured (bug #21136, #21515)

Guest Control/VBoxManage: Fixed parameter "--ignore-orphaned-processes"

Guest Control/VBoxManage: Fixed behavior of how handling argument 0 for a started guest process works: One can now explicitly specify it with the newly added option "--arg0". This will effectively restore the behavior of former VirtualBox versions

Audio: Also use the PulseAudio backend when pipewire-pulse is running instead of falling back to ALSA (bug #21575)

NAT: Adjusted UDP proxy timeout from 18-21 to 21-24 range to respect intended 20 second timeout (bug #21560)

Linux Host: Added initial support for Indirect Branch Tracking (bug #21435)

Linux Host: Added initial support for kernel 6.5 (NOTE: Guest Additions do not support kernel 6.5 yet)

Solaris Host: Introduced general improvements in the installer area

Linux Host and Guest: Improved condition check when kernel modules need to be signed

Linux Host and Guest: Added initial support for RHEL 8.8 (bug #21692), 8.9 (bug #21621)

Linux Guest Additions: Fixed issue when kernel modules were rebuilt on each boot when guest system has no X11 installed

Linux Guest Additions: Added initial support for kernel 6.4

Linux Guest Additions: Fixed issue when vboxvideo module reloading caused kernel panic in some guests (bug #21740)

Linux Guest Additions: Introduced general improvements in the installer area

Windows Guest Additions: Introduced general improvements in graphics drivers area

You can download the latest VirtualBox 7.0.10 update via Neowin or by visiting the official website itself.