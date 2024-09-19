WhatsApp developing a range of different design styles for Chat Themes feature

WhatsApp is developing a new "Chat Themes" feature that will allow users to apply different styles to their chat screens. The new WhatsApp Chat Themes feature was spotted under development in the latest Android beta app version 2.24.20.12, which includes a hidden "Chat Themes" menu.

The latest WhatsApp Android beta includes 11 chat themes offering a range of options for customization. Users will be able to select a specific theme and adjust its brightness level to create a more comfortable viewing experience.

When the user chooses a theme, both the wallpaper and chat bubble colors will automatically adjust to the selected style. The wallpaper ensures that the chat bubble colors complement each other, giving the messaging platform a unified look.

The new WhatsApp Chat Themes option will be available inside the Settings menu of the app. Notably, if you have changed the theme for a specific conversation, it will be visible only to you, ensuring the privacy and visibility of the other participants in the chat. This also gives users the option to discreetly enjoy their preferred themes with no impact on other's views.

Currently, the Chat Themes feature is still under development and isn't available to the general public. It could arrive via a future update. But that isn't the only feature WhatsApp is working on.

WhatsApp is also working on making community ownership transfer much easier on Android. Additionally, the messaging platform will also let you add someone to a group or list directly from the menu. The platform is also expected to soon gain an option to create a call link directly in group chats.

A custom lists feature is also in the works, which will appear on top of the chat lists, allowing users to quickly locate specific chats or groups.

Source and images: WABetaInfo