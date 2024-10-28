WhatsApp may soon send you notification reminders for missed status updates

WhatsApp is working on a couple of interesting features. Firstly, it is reportedly developing the option to let users create and share sticker packs with friends and family members on the platform. Then it is also found to be developing QR codes for channels.

Now, a reminder feature is under development in the latest Android beta app. WABetaInfo has spotted an option that will send you a notification reminder if you have missed viewing status updates from your contacts. This new feature was spotted in the latest WhatsApp Android beta app version 2.24.22.21, which is available through the Google Play Beta Program.

If you are someone that opens WhatsApp, message or reply someone who have messages for you on the platform, and then exits the app without viewing status updates from contacts, then this feature is targeted to you. For users who don't regularly check the status update section of the app, the reminders option will send you occasional reminders about status updates that you haven't seen.

image via WABetaInfo

The feature will also send you notification reminders for new status updates, especially from the ones that the user interacts frequently or have marked as favorites. This can be a good option for those who have many contacts, as status updates disappear after 24 hours.

The WhatsApp reminders for status updates feature will be available inside Settings > Notifications, and is turned off by default. So, you have to manually turn this feature on to take its advantage and never miss out on any status updates. For now, this WhatsApp reminders for status updates feature is only available to a few beta testers of the app. It is expected to make its way to more users in the coming days.

Let us know in the comments section would like WhatsApp remind you about missed or new status updates or you think this is just another unnecessary notification to deal with.