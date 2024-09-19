Frostpunk 2 and Final Fantasy XVI will be added to Nvidia GeForce NOW this week

Subscribers to the Nvidia GeForce NOW cloud gaming service can once again look forward to playing a number of new games this week. That includes Frostpunk 2, the latest sequel to the post-apocalyptic city builder from developer 11 bit studios.

In a forum post, Nvidia revealed the seven games that will be added to GeForce NOW this week.

Frostpunk 2 (New release on Steam and Xbox available on PC Game Pass, Sept. 20)

FINAL FANTASY XVI (New release on Steam and Epic Games Store, Sept. 17)

The Plucky Squire (New release on Steam, Sept. 17)

Dead Rising Deluxe Remaster (New release on Steam, Sept. 18)

Romancing SaGa 2: Revenge of the Seven (Demo releases on Steam, Sept. 18)

The Legend of Heroes: Trails Through Daybreak (Steam)

REKA (Steam)

As you may have noticed, Frostpunk 2 is also the latest game that can be played on GeForce NOW with a paid subscription to Microsoft's PC Game Pass as a Day One launch title.

We have already reviewed Frostpunk 2 before its official launch, which will happen later today. We gave the game a 9 out of 10 rating. The review said in part:

It turned out to be a gorgeous game with fresh and interesting mechanics built on top of the original’s brilliant ideas, though with annoying technical irritations.

Nvidia previously stated that we can expect the following games to be added to GeForce NOW before the end of September:

Disney Epic Mickey: Rebrushed (New release on Steam, Sept. 24)

Greedfall II: The Dying World (New release on Steam, Sept. 24)

Mechabellum ( Steam)

Blacksmith Master (New release on Steam, Sept. 26)

Breachway (New release on Steam, Sept. 26)

It's also more than possible that Nvidia will add even more games to the GeForce NOW service before the end of this month