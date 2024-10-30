WhatsApp may soon let you search within a channel

After being spotted working on a reminder feature to notify users about missed or new status updates from their contacts, and a badge count feature to indicate the number of unread messages in a specific chat filter, WhatsApp is spotted working on another handy feature.

WABetaInfo spotted that the messaging platform is working on a search feature for channels. Using this search feature, users will be able to search for anything inside a WhatsApp channel. Currently, if you are on a channel, and you are looking something specific, then you need to scroll through numerous messages to locate that specific information. This is quite a tedious task and you end up frustrated.

The upcoming WhatsApp search option inside channels, will allow you search for a specific information by simply typing the keywords or phrases. This will make it easier to locate information in a channel that sends frequent updates each day, you can easily look for a particular update by using the search feature without having to scroll.

image via WABetaInfo

The search feature can be accessed by opening a WhatsApp channel, tapping on the channel name, and then selecting the "Search" logo. Alternatively, users can tap the three-dot menu icon and choose "Search," as they would normally do to access search option for a normal chat. Notably, the new WhatsApp channel search feature is under development, and is available to a few WhatsApp Android beta testers. It is expected that the feature may make its way to general public via future update.

This is not the only channel-related feature WhatsApp is developing. Apparently, the messaging platform will soon let you share channels through QR codes. Moreover, using the QR codes for channels, can be printed and pasted during events and meetups, allowing attendees to scan them with their phones and access the channel instantly. Businesses can also print these QR codes on their retail boxes to give more information about the variety of products they sell through their channel.