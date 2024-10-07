WhatsApp Beta letting some users choose from 22 new chat themes

WhatsApp was recently spotted working on new notification settings for group chats, allowing users to get notified of messages relevant to them. The messaging platform has also been testing the new contact syncing experience for iOS.

Now, a new feature is currently rolling out to some WhatsApp iOS beta testers that will take the messaging experience to another level. Spotted in the WhatsApp iOS beta v24.20.71, the platform now lets some users choose among 22 different chat themes and 20 colors for specific conversations. This feature has also been spotted under development for Android users.

The feature is available inside the app settings. Users have the option to select a default chat theme that will be applied to all chats, giving a consistent feel throughout the WhatsApp app. However, users who want variety can choose different themes for specific conversations, letting them differentiate between personal, work, and group chats.

When a user selects a theme, WhatsApp automatically applies a wallpaper based on the selected color, making sure that the aesthetics of the chat align with the theme. Users still have the option to choose a different wallpaper based on their liking.

Since the privacy of theme settings is a priority, the theme that you apply will only be visible on your side and won't affect how the conversation appears on the recipient's phone. Whatever theme you choose will be visible to you only. This also ensures that each user can make WhatsApp personalized without imposing any changes to any chat.

The feature is currently under testing and available to a limited number of users through the App Store and TestFlight app, including those participating in the beta program. If you haven't received the update, you should receive it in the coming days.

Source and image: WABetaInfo