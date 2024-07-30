macOS 14.6 update brings dual external display support for M3 MacBook Pro

The latest macOS Sonoma 14.6 update brings a much-awaited and requested feature for the M3-powered MacBook Pro. Notably, the update adds multi-display support for the 14-inch M3 MacBook Pro.

With the new update, the 14-inch M3 MacBook Pro can run two external displays when the lid is closed. Most Apple Macs, powered by Apple silicon in their base configuration, only support one external display. However, the M3 MacBook Air was the first to get multi-display support, allowing users to connect two external displays to their laptops.

The M3 MacBook Pro also shared the same chip as the M3 MacBook Air, but despite that, the M3 MacBook Pro, which launched in October 2023, didn't have multi-display support. In March, Apple confirmed that with a future software update, multi-display support will come to the M3 MacBook Pro, which has been fulfilled with the latest macOS Sonoma 14.6 update.

According to the macOS 14.6 update release notes,

This update adds support for using up to two external displays when the laptop lid is closed on 14-inch MacBook Pro with M3 chip and also provides important bug fixes and security updates.

The 13-inch M3 MacBook Pro now supports one external display at 6K resolution with its lid open or two external displays at 5K resolution at up to 60Hz with its lid closed. Higher-end MacBook Pro models powered by the M3 Pro and M3 Max chips already have multi-display support. This means that the change was introduced with the macOS 14.6 update only applies to the 14-inch M3 MacBook Pro model.

However, there is a catch on using the multi-display support. You can only connect two displays to the M3 MacBook Air or M3 MacBook Pro when the lid is closed. This means you have two options: either use two external displays or a single external display combined with the MacBook's display.

If you haven't updated your MacBook, then you can head over to System Settings > General > Software Update to get your hands on the macOS 14.6 update.