Microsoft Edge unveils privacy-preserving ads API in limited developer preview

Microsoft has announced a limited preview of a new privacy-preserving ads API for developers on the Canary and Dev channels of Microsoft Edge version 130.0.2808.0 and above. The API is called the Ad Selection API and is designed to display online ads but in a more privacy-friendly way than using third-party cookies which track you around the web.

As part of the preview for developers, Microsoft is rolling out several web platform features within Edge. This includes a limited Origin Trial of the API and associated auction mechanisms, which Microsoft says are also privacy-preserving. This preview also includes additional Edge user settings to boost transparency and give users more control.

The Redmond giant is rolling out the functionality to users gradually so you may not even see it in the Canary and Dev channels. If you want to switch it on manually, type the following in the URL bar edge://flags#edge-ad-selection-api then enable the API. Unfortunately, the preview is still in limited regions and notably excludes the European Economic Area (EEA) and the United Kingdom (UK).

For any developers interested in reading more about the Ad Selection API in more detail, it has created a project page on GitHub. New issues can also be opened in the project's GitHub repository and there are biweekly calls to discuss aspects of the project. If you want to report issues without using GitHub, in Edge, go to Settings and more (...) > Help and feedback > Send feedback.

So, while this news doesn't really concern end users just yet, it's a positive sign for any Microsoft Edge users who wish for online ads in the browser to be more private. It's not clear how long it'll take for this new setup to start impacting ordinary people, though, as Microsoft hasn't provided a timeline.

