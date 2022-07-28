Windows 11 build 25169 in Dev Channel includes new Multi-App Kiosk Mode

Microsoft has released a new Windows 11 Insider build 25169 to the Dev Channel. This is still version 22H2, since the Sun Valley 3 development,, which was known as Windows 11 23H2, has been canceled in favor of releasing a major new Windows version every three years, so for now, the Dev channel is sticking with version 22H2, which will eventually release sometime in 2023, and most likely under the Windows 11 23H2 version naming. The full changelog is given below:

Here's what's new in build 25169:

Multi-App Kiosk Mode

Multi-app kiosk mode is a lockdown feature for Windows 11 that allows an IT administrator to select a set of allowable apps to run on the device, while all other functionalities are blocked. This enables you to create multiple different apps and access configurations for different user types, all on a single device.

Some lockdown customizations include:

Limiting access to Settings, except selected pages (e.g., Wi-Fi and screen brightness)

Lock down the Start menu to show only allowed apps.

Block toasts and pop-ups that lead to unwanted UI.

Multi-app kiosk mode is ideal for scenarios in which multiple people need to use the same device. This can include frontline workers and retail scenarios, education and test taking.

Currently, multi-app kiosk mode can be enabled using PowerShell and WMI Bridge, with support for Intune/MDM and provisioning package configuration coming soon.

To configure using WMI, follow these instructions. Using the Windows 10 sample XML will enable the feature, but will result in an empty Start menu. To populate the Start menu with your apps, follow these instructions to generate the list of pinned apps, then add it to your XML file after closing the StartLayout section, like the below: