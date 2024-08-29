You can access Apple Intelligence now, as the latest Beta removes the region restriction

Apple Intelligence, which is Apple's foray into AI features, is due to come to iPhones, iPads and Macs later this year and is currently in beta testing for users of the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max, as well as M-series iPad and Mac devices. This test was restricted to users in the USA only in previous versions of the iOS 18.1, iPadOS 18.1 and macOS Sequoia beta, however with the latest developer betas, this restriction has been lifted, allowing users across the world access to the slew of AI tools that were announced at WWDC.

There is a caveat to this, though, in that some Siri settings need to be changed to allow access to the service. First noted by 9to5Mac, the requirement now is for the device language and the Siri language to be set to US English. Once this is done, the device will allow access to all the Apple Intelligence features but will affect other formatting, such as dates across the OS. The only other catch is that if you are based in China, you won't get access to Apple Intelligence at all, while users in the EU must sign in with a US App Store ID for it to work.

Alongside the above change, Apple has rolled out the first version of its Clean Up tool in Photos, which works similarly to Google's Magic Eraser. The tool lets users remove unwanted people or objects from the background of photos, and it processes the image locally. This also requires that the device support Apple Intelligence.

It was reported in late July that Apple Intelligence would not be debuting alongside iOS 18 in September. The most recent Bloomberg report stated that the expected release would be in spring 2025, but Apple has not yet confirmed this.