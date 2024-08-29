Focus Entertainment answers some last-minute questions about Warhammer 40K: Space Marine II

Earlier this month, developer Saber Interactive and publisher Focus Entertainment posted the PC hardware specs for the upcoming third-person sci-fi shooter sequel Warhammer 40,000 Space Marine II. A few days ago, the company revealed its extensive first-year post-launch content and feature update plans for the game.

Today, Focus Entertainment posted a new community update that answers many fans' questions about the game. It also posted a new trailer for the game on YouTube.

One question is whether there is a performance mode for the PS5, Xbox Series X, and Xbox Series S consoles. Focus stated this info:

Quality Mode: 4K resolution at 30FPS.

Performance Mode: Up to 60FPS at 1080p. Please note that on Xbox Series S, the Quality Mode will allow for 1440p at 30FPS and the Performance Mode will not be available.



In terms of the PC version, here's some extra info on ray tracing and DLSS graphics features:

DLSS2 / FSR2: Available at launch.

DLSS3 / FSR3: Planned for post-launch.

RayTracing / HDR: Not supported.

As stated in the post-launch plans, widescreen support for the PC version will be added to the game sometime in September. Also, the game will be available from the Nvidia GeForce NOW cloud service on its launch day However, it will not be a Day One release for Xbox Game Pass.

If you are a Steam Deck owner, the bad news is that the game won't support the portable gaming PC at launch, but Focus Entertainment plans to add Steam Deck support before the end of the year.

The PC version won't have any preloading, but the Xbox Series X|S version can be preloaded right now. The PS5 version will support preloading on September 3. Warhammer 40,000 Space Marine II will officially launch for all platforms on September 9, but Gold, Ultra and Collector's Edition buyers will be able to access the game four days earlier on September 5.