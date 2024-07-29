Apple Intelligence now rolling out as part of iOS 18.1 developer beta

Early today, we reported that Apple Intelligence would not be part of the initial iOS 18 or iPadOS 18 release, currently due to roll out sometime in late September. Apple has now confirmed this report with the rollout of Apple Intelligence features in the new iOS 18.1 developer beta release.

Not all Apple Intelligence features announced during the WWDC keynote are available yet. Instead, only select features like writing tools, Memories in the newly redesigned Photos app, and an improved Siri are available as part of this iOS 18.1 developer beta release. More features, including ChatGPT integration, Genmoji, and others, will be available in future iOS releases.

With the new systemwide Writing Tools powered by Apple Intelligence, users can rewrite, proofread, and summarize text everywhere, including Mail, Notes, Pages, and even third-party apps.

Using the new Memories feature in the redesigned Photos app, users can create stories using a simple text description. Based on the text, Apple Intelligence will pick out the best photos and videos, create a storyline with chapters based on themes detected from the selected photos, and arrange them into a movie. Users can also choose songs based on suggestions from Apple Music.

The improved Siri comes with a new look, the ability to understand commands when the speaker stumbles over their words and more.

If you have installed iOS 18.1, to try the new Apple Intelligence features, go to Settings and join the waitlist. Apple will notify you once Apple Intelligence is available for your device.

Apple Intelligence will be available for free and is expected to be available to users in beta this fall in U.S. English. Some Apple Intelligence features will come over the course of the next year. Apple Intelligence will be available on iPhone 15 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro Max, and iPad and Mac with M1 and later, with Siri and device language set to U.S. English.