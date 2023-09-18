You can't have these six iOS 17 features right now

It has been almost a week since Apple introduced the first USB-C iPhones, Apple Watch Ultra 2, and Apple Watch Series 9. Now, the company has started the global rollout of its latest operating system for iPhone, iOS 17.

The latest iPhone software update is now available for a number of supported devices all the way back to the iPhone XR, released in 2018. It comes with a plethora of new features and changes such as Contact Posters, Check In, StandBy, Apple Maps offline mode, improved autocorrect, Live Stickers, audio/video messages in FaceTime, and more.

However, as per Apple's website, there are a few iOS 17 features that you won't be able to use right away after installing the update:

1. Journal app

The Journal app is one of the biggest highlights of iOS 17, which is yet to arrive on people's devices. As the name suggests, the app lets people journal and pen down their thoughts while practicing gratitude and reflecting on their life's moments.

It uses on-device machine learning to throw personalized suggestions based on recent activities such as workouts, places visited, people, photos, etc. Apple says it comes with features like end-to-end encryption and the ability to lock the app to ensure the user's entries remain private.

2. AirDrop over internet

If you're sharing content between two devices and you step out of the AirDrop range, the transfer will automatically continue over the internet. Moreover, the content you're sharing or receiving will be delivered in full quality.

This iOS 17 app will arrive sometime later this year, however, it will only work if both the sender and recipient are signed in to their respective iCloud accounts.

3. Collaborative Playlists

A new iOS 17 feature coming to the Apple Music app is known as Collaborative Playlists. You can invite your friends to join a playlist and add their favorite songs. They can also reorder or remove songs from the common playlist and use emoji to react to the songs in the Now Playing section.

4. Enhanced AutoFill

This upcoming iOS 17 feature can automatically pull information saved in contacts to quickly fill out PDFs and scanned documents. Later this year, the feature will also arrive on iPadOS 17, which is currently sharing the launchpad with iOS 17, watchOS 10, and tvOS 17 updates.

5. iMessage improvements

There will be a new catch-up arrow on the iMessage conversations page that will let you quickly jump to the first message you haven't seen in a conversation.

6﻿. Sign in using nearby devices

Apple has tried to make the sign in process easier with the latest update. iOS 17 will let you sign in to your iPhone using a nearby device or any email address or phone number listed in your account.

These features will arrive later this year as part of incremental updates to iOS 17. However, as of now, there is no word on the specific release date for any of these above-mentioned features.