iPadOS 17 is out with redesigned lock screen, Health app, PDF improvements, and more

iPadOS 17, Apple's latest tablet operating system, is now rolling out to all users with compatible iPads. It introduces a redesigned lock screen with widgets, the Health app, Stage Manager improvements, PDF improvements, and more.

Which iPad models support iPadOS 17?

iPadOS 17 ditches support for several iPad models. The original iPad Pro 12.9 and the fifth-generation iPad (also known as iPad 2017) are no longer supported. You can install iPadOS 17 on the following tablets:

iPad Pro 12.9 (2nd generation and newer)

iPad Pro 11

iPad Pro 10.5

iPad Air 3, Air 4, and Air 5

iPad (6th generation and newer)

iPad mini 5 and mini 6

What is new in iPadOS 17?

In addition to changes found in iOS 17, iPadOS 17 introduces the following iPad-specific features and improvements:

Redesigned Lock Screen . You can customize multiple parts of your iPad's lock screen, add widgets, and use dynamic backgrounds, AI-based depth effects, and Live Photos. In addition, Apple has reworked notifications, which now appear at the bottom of the screen for better reachability.

. You can customize multiple parts of your iPad's lock screen, add widgets, and use dynamic backgrounds, AI-based depth effects, and Live Photos. In addition, Apple has reworked notifications, which now appear at the bottom of the screen for better reachability. Health . iPadOS 17 now features a fully-fledged Health app, previously exclusive to iPhones. It is optimized for large screens, giving you rich details about your health and various metrics. The iPad version of the Health app supports all the new features available on the iPhone, such as mental and vision health.

. iPadOS 17 now features a fully-fledged Health app, previously exclusive to iPhones. It is optimized for large screens, giving you rich details about your health and various metrics. The iPad version of the Health app supports all the new features available on the iPhone, such as mental and vision health. PDF improvements . iPadOS 17 uses machine learning to identify text input fields, letting you quickly add extra details, such as names, addresses, emails, and more. Note that this feature is coming later this year—it is unavailable in the initial release. You can also annotate and sketch on PDF documents in the Notes app with others.

. iPadOS 17 uses machine learning to identify text input fields, letting you quickly add extra details, such as names, addresses, emails, and more. Note that this feature is coming later this year—it is unavailable in the initial release. You can also annotate and sketch on PDF documents in the Notes app with others. Freeform improvements . The Freeform app received new drawing tools, such as a watercolor brush, calligraphy pen, highlighter, variable-width pen, and ruler.

. The Freeform app received new drawing tools, such as a watercolor brush, calligraphy pen, highlighter, variable-width pen, and ruler. Stage Manager is now more flexible, giving you more freedom to resize and reposition windows. It also works with cameras in external displays for FaceTime and calls in other applications.

How to install iPadOS 17?

Launch the Settings app on your iPad. Navigate to General > Software Update and wait for your iPad to find iPadOS 17. Tap iPadOS 17 and proceed with on-screen instructions. Note that you can stay on iPadOS 16 even on supported tablets. It is a great option for those wanting to wait until Apple irons out bugs and delivers a few maintenance updates for a better experience with fewer bugs.

Do you plan to update your iPad to iPadOS 17 today?