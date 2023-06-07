Apple is finally bringing offline navigation to iPhone after a decade

Apple Maps was first introduced in 2012 when the app replaced Google Maps as the default mapping service on iPhone. More than a decade has passed but users have been waiting for Apple to add an offline mode to its Maps app. That time has come and the company announced that offline maps will arrive on Apple Maps with iOS 17, iPadOS 17, and watchOS 10 later this year.

As the name says, the offline maps feature will allow users to select an area on the map and download it on their device. Users will then be able to find places and use turn-by-turn navigation for driving, walking, transit, and cycling without WiFi or a cellular connection.

You can try out the offline maps feature by installing the iOS 17 developer beta if you own one of the supported devices. The offline maps downloaded on an iPhone can also be used to navigate and view detailed place cards on an Apple Watch. For that, the paired iPhone should be within the range of the Apple Watch.

iPhone users aren't strangers to offline navigation as rival apps like Google Maps have offered the feature for quite some time now. But being the latest addition to Apple Maps, offline navigation is now a native feature users can expect on their devices without installing a third-party app.

Apple Maps' initial ride wasn't a smooth one as the app was loaded with inaccuracies and hiccups. Those were big enough that Apple CEO Tim Cook made an official apology and recommended some alternatives instead.

In addition to offline maps, Apple Maps will be able to display the real-time availability of EV charging stations sorted by plug type and charging network. Apple already offers a similar feature called EV Routing. The feature works via CarPlay and allows Apple Maps to track vehicle charging stats and suggest a route that includes the nearest compatible charging station. For now, it's only available on select cars including the Porsche Taycan.

Apple also said that the Maps app will make it easier to find thousands of trails in parks with place cards including detailed information such as trail length and type, difficulty, and elevation gain. However, the feature will only be available in the US at the time of launch.