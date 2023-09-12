Apple officially announces Apple Watch Series 9 at its annual event

Apple has announced the all-new Apple Watch 9 at its annual event. The new Watch 9 comes with updated specs and offers improvements over its predecessor.

The Apple Watch Series 9 will come with the all-new S9 SiP chip which features 60 percent more transistors and is claimed to be 30 percent faster than the series 8. With the Watch Series 9, Apple is also bringing the ability to process Siri queries on the watch itself. The feature will allow Siri to process queries on the watch without any internet connection. Apple claims that the dictation on Series 9 is up to 25 percent more accurate than Apple Watch Series 8.

The Watch Series 9 will also feature a brand new screen with a peak brightness of 2000 nits and the screen can also go down to one nit when required. Along with that, Watch Series 9 also offers multiple actions on double tap including answering a call, ending a call, changing music, and more. The double tap gesture will be powered by S9's Neural Engine and will process data from "the accelerometer, gyroscope, and optical heart sensor with a new machine learning algorithm" to log the movements. Apple will be enabling the feature via a software update next month.

Apple Watch Series 9 will come with watchOS 10 and will include features like Smart Stack, new watch faces, better Bluetooth connectivity, Compass Waypoints and more. The Watch Series 9 will be available in starlight, midnight, silver, (PRODUCT)RED, and a new pink aluminum case, as well as stainless steel in gold, silver, and graphite cases. The watch will come in two sizes - 41mm and 45mm.

At the launch, Jeff Williams, Apple’s chief operating officer said:

Apple Watch is an indispensable companion that helps millions of people with their health, fitness, communications, and safety. We’re introducing our best Apple Watch lineup, with incredible new capabilities and technological advancements, including a new double tap gesture, brighter display, on-device Siri, as well as our first-ever carbon neutral products. Whether users are upgrading from earlier models or buying their first, there’s never been a more compelling time to experience Apple Watch.

The new Watch Series 9 starts at $399 and is available for pre-order starting today in 40 countries including Australia, Canada, France, Germany, India, Japan, the UAE, the U.K., and the U.S., with shipping starting from September 22.