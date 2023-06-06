You may need a new iPhone: Apple shares list of iOS 17-compatible products

Apple previewed the iOS 17 software update during the WWDC 2023 keynote live stream alongside the Vision Pro AR headset, watchOS 10, iPadOS 17, macOS Sonoma, and some new Macs. The update comes with a number of new features, including Contact Posters, Collaborative Playlists, improved auto-correct, Safari profiles, StandBy mode, and more.

With that said, Apple has dropped support for a bunch of older devices, including the iPhone X, iPhone 8, and iPhone 8 Plus. These devices are compatible with the iOS 16 update but won't get a chance to run the latest iOS update.

Apple released the iPhone 8 series back in 2017 along with iPhone X as its first smartphone to feature a notch. The company usually ships software updates for its iPhones for up to five years from their release date.

If you want to try out the update, here is a list of iPhone models compatible with the latest iOS 17 update:

iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Plus, iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 14 Pro Max

iPhone 13, iPhone 13 mini, iPhone 13 Pro, iPhone 13 Pro Max

iPhone 12, iPhone 12 mini, iPhone 12 Pro, iPhone 12 Pro Max

iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, iPhone 11 Pro Max

iPhone XS, iPhone XS Max

iPhone XR

iPhone SE 2nd gen and later

Apple said the iOS 17 developer beta is now available to download on these supported devices and the public beta will arrive next month. To get the update, make sure to enroll your device in the beta program using the Apple Developer app. Next, on your iPhone, go to Settings > General > Software Update. Here, tap on Beta Updates and select "iOS 17 Developer Beta" on the next screen. Then, come back to the Software Update screen and tap on the Download and Install option.