Specs Appeal: What is the difference between iPhone 15, 15 Plus, 15 Pro, and 15 Pro Max?

There was a time when iPhone buyers had only two questions to answer: what color and what storage option to select. Now, things are much more complicated. Apple is selling multiple iPhones for different budgets, and the latest iPhone 15 series now-traditionally consists of four models: two "regular" iPhone 15 and two Pro models. If you are wondering what model to choose or just want to compare the latest iPhones, here is a complete spec comparison between the iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus, iPhone 15 Pro, and iPhone 15 Pro Max.

You may also want to check out our additional Spec Appeal articles comparing the iPhone 15/15 Plus with their predecessors and the iPhone 15 Pro/Pro Max with the previous-gen iPhone Pro models.

There are four key differences between the iPhone 15/15 Plus and the iPhone 15 Pro/Pro Max: materials, displays, processors, and cameras. More affordable iPhone 15 models are made from aluminum, while their more expensive siblings offer polished grade 5 titanium. Apple says replacing stainless steel in the iPhone 14 Pro with titanium allowed for a lighter chassis without compromising strength and durability. Also, the iPhone 15 Pro lineup features a reworked chassis with easier back glass replacement.

When speaking about chassis, the new Action button in the iPhone 15 Pro lineup is also worth noting. It replaced the old single-use mute switch, giving users a customizable button for launching the camera, recording notes, turning on accessibility features, or executing shortcuts. The baseline iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus still use the old mute switch.

Although all four iPhone 15 models now have Dynamic Island instead of the old notch, there is still a notable difference between displays. The iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max support Pro Motion with refresh rates ranging from 1Hz to 120Hz. Another great feature in "Pro-grade" iPhones is always-on-display. "Regular" iPhone 15s still use 60Hz displays without AOD, albeit their sizes, resolution, and peak brightness match their more expensive siblings.

The iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max are powered by a newer A17 Pro SoC that offers a 10% increase in CPU performance and a 20% GPU performance boost. In addition to raw horsepower, the new processor features a dedicated AV1 encoder, hardware-accelerated ray tracing for powerful games, and a USB 3.0 controller for faster data transfer via a USB-C port (other iPhone 15 models have a USB-C 2.0 port).

The final biggest difference between the iPhone 15/15 Plus and the iPhone 15 Pro/Pro Max is cameras. The Pro models have an extra 12MP telephoto camera with 3x (or 5x in the iPhone 15 Pro Max) optical zoom. There is also a second-generation sensor-shift optical image stabilization, macro photo/video, night mode portraits, and Apple ProRAW support.

The iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max are also better at video recording: You can record ProRes video at up to 4K 60 fps with external recorder support. There are also Log and ACES support.

Here are the key distinctions between the iPhone 15 Pro/Pro Max and iPhone 15/15 Plus summed up in a list:

Chassis material difference: titanium in Pro and aluminum in regular models.

A newer and better processor.

Faster screens with adaptive refresh rate and always-on display support.

Better cameras with a dedicated telephoto camera and a LiDAR sensor.

1TB storage option.

Wi-Fi 6E support and dual-frequency GPS.

USB-C 3.0 instead of the slower USB-C 2.0.

Longer battery life.

Now here is a more detailed spec comparison:

iPhone 15 iPhone 15 Plus iPhone 15 Pro iPhone 15 Pro Max Display 6.1" 2556x1179

2000 nits peak brightness

60Hz

Dynamic Island 6.7" 2796x1290

2000 nits peak brightness

60Hz

Dynamic Island 6.1"

2556x1179

2000 nits peak brightness

1-120Hz

Dynamic Island

Always-on-Display 6.7"

2796x1290

2000 nits peak brightness

1-120Hz

Dynamic Island

Always-on-Display CPU 6-core A16 Bionic

5-core GPU

16-core Neural Engine 6-core A17 Bionic

6-core GPU

16-core Neural Engine RAM TBD 8GB Storage 128GB

256GB

512GB 128GB

256GB

512GB

1TB 256GB

512GB

1TB Main Cameras 48MP Wide + 12MP ultra-wide f/1.6 + f/2.4 aperture

0.5x / 1x / 2x optical zoom Sensor-shift OIS

Adaptive True Tone Flash

Photonic Engine

Deep Fusion

Photographic Styles

Smart HDR 5 for photos 48MP wide + 12MP ultra-wide + 12MP telephoto + LiDAR f/1.78 + f/2.2 + f/2.8 aperture

0.5x / 1x / 2x / 5x optical zoom (only in Pro Max) Second-gen sensor-shift OIS

Adaptive True Tone Flash

Photonic Engine

Deep Fusion

Smart HDR 5 for photos

Photographic Styles

Macro Photography

Night mode portraits

Apple ProRAW Front Camera 12MP f/1.9 aperture Photonic Engine

Deep Fusion

Photographic Styles

Smart HDR 5 for photos

Next-generation portraits with Focus and Depth Control

Night Mode 4K video recording at up to 60 fps

Cinematic mode up to 4K HDR at 30 fps

HDR video recording with Dolby Vision up to 4K at 60 fps

Slo-mo video support for 1080p at 120 fps 12MP f/1.9 aperture Photonic Engine

Deep Fusion

Photographic Styles

Smart HDR 5 for photos

Next-generation portraits with Focus and Depth Control

Night Mide 4K video recording at up to 60 fps

Cinematic mode up to 4K HDR at 30 fps

HDR video recording with Dolby Vision up to 4K at 60 fps

ProRes video recording up to 4K at 60 fps with external recording

Slo-mo video support for 1080p at 120 fps Video Recording Up to 4K video recording at up to 60 fps

Cinematic mode for recording videos with shallow depth of field (up to 4K HDR at 30 fps)

HDR video recording with Dolby Vision up to 4K at 60 fps

Slo-mo video support for 1080p at 120 fps or 240 fps Up to 4K video recording at up to 60 fps

Cinematic mode for recording videos with shallow depth of field (up to 4K HDR at 30 fps)

HDR video recording with Dolby Vision up to 4K at 60 fps

Slo-mo video support for 1080p at 120 fps or 240 fps ProRes video recording up to 4K at 60 fps with external recording

Log video recording

Academy Color Encoding System

Macro video recording, including slo‑mo and time‑lapse Connectivity GSM/EDGE/UMTS/HSPA+

5G (sub-6 GHz and mmWave)

Wi-Fi 6

Second-gen UWB chip

Bluetooth 5.3

Emergency SOS via satellite

Crash detection GSM/EDGE/UMTS/HSPA+

5G (sub-6 GHz and mmWave) Wi-Fi 6E

Second-gen UWB chip

Bluetooth 5.3

Emergency SOS via Satellite

Crash Detection

Precision dual-frequency GPS

Thread networking technology SIM No physical SIM

Dual eSIM support Battery TBD mAh

20 h video playback TBD mAh

26 h video playback TBD mAh

23 h video playback TBD mAh

29 h video playback Ports and Charging USB-C 2.0, MagSafe and Qi2

Up to 50% charge in 35 minutes with a 20W adapter. USB-C 3.0 (10Gb/s), MagSafe and Qi2

Up to 50% charge in 30 minutes with a 20W adapter. Chassis Aluminum

Pink, Yellow, Green, Blue, Black

Mute Switch Grade 5 Titanium

Natural Titanium, Blue Titanium, White Titanium, Black Titanium

Action Button Price $799 $899 $999 $1199

The iPhone 15 series will be available for preorder on the official Apple website on September 15, 2023, with availability beginning September 22, 2023.

Are you buying one of the new iPhone 15s? Are you going for pros or regular ones? Let us know in the comments.