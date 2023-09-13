Specs Appeal: What is the difference between iPhone 15, 15 Plus, 15 Pro, and 15 Pro Max?

Neowin · with 2 comments

A picture of iPhone 15 and 15 Pro

There was a time when iPhone buyers had only two questions to answer: what color and what storage option to select. Now, things are much more complicated. Apple is selling multiple iPhones for different budgets, and the latest iPhone 15 series now-traditionally consists of four models: two "regular" iPhone 15 and two Pro models. If you are wondering what model to choose or just want to compare the latest iPhones, here is a complete spec comparison between the iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus, iPhone 15 Pro, and iPhone 15 Pro Max.

A picture of the iPhone 15
An image of the iPhone 15 Pro lineup

You may also want to check out our additional Spec Appeal articles comparing the iPhone 15/15 Plus with their predecessors and the iPhone 15 Pro/Pro Max with the previous-gen iPhone Pro models.

There are four key differences between the iPhone 15/15 Plus and the iPhone 15 Pro/Pro Max: materials, displays, processors, and cameras. More affordable iPhone 15 models are made from aluminum, while their more expensive siblings offer polished grade 5 titanium. Apple says replacing stainless steel in the iPhone 14 Pro with titanium allowed for a lighter chassis without compromising strength and durability. Also, the iPhone 15 Pro lineup features a reworked chassis with easier back glass replacement.

An image of the iPhone 15 Pro lineup

When speaking about chassis, the new Action button in the iPhone 15 Pro lineup is also worth noting. It replaced the old single-use mute switch, giving users a customizable button for launching the camera, recording notes, turning on accessibility features, or executing shortcuts. The baseline iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus still use the old mute switch.

An image of the iPhone 15 Pro lineup

Although all four iPhone 15 models now have Dynamic Island instead of the old notch, there is still a notable difference between displays. The iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max support Pro Motion with refresh rates ranging from 1Hz to 120Hz. Another great feature in "Pro-grade" iPhones is always-on-display. "Regular" iPhone 15s still use 60Hz displays without AOD, albeit their sizes, resolution, and peak brightness match their more expensive siblings.

The iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max are powered by a newer A17 Pro SoC that offers a 10% increase in CPU performance and a 20% GPU performance boost. In addition to raw horsepower, the new processor features a dedicated AV1 encoder, hardware-accelerated ray tracing for powerful games, and a USB 3.0 controller for faster data transfer via a USB-C port (other iPhone 15 models have a USB-C 2.0 port).

A picture of the iPhone 15

The final biggest difference between the iPhone 15/15 Plus and the iPhone 15 Pro/Pro Max is cameras. The Pro models have an extra 12MP telephoto camera with 3x (or 5x in the iPhone 15 Pro Max) optical zoom. There is also a second-generation sensor-shift optical image stabilization, macro photo/video, night mode portraits, and Apple ProRAW support.

The iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max are also better at video recording: You can record ProRes video at up to 4K 60 fps with external recorder support. There are also Log and ACES support.

A picture of iPhone 15 and 15 Pro

Here are the key distinctions between the iPhone 15 Pro/Pro Max and iPhone 15/15 Plus summed up in a list:

  • Chassis material difference: titanium in Pro and aluminum in regular models.
  • A newer and better processor.
  • Faster screens with adaptive refresh rate and always-on display support.
  • Better cameras with a dedicated telephoto camera and a LiDAR sensor.
  • 1TB storage option.
  • Wi-Fi 6E support and dual-frequency GPS.
  • USB-C 3.0 instead of the slower USB-C 2.0.
  • Longer battery life.
A picture of iPhone 15 and 15 Pro

Now here is a more detailed spec comparison:

iPhone 15 iPhone 15 Plus iPhone 15 Pro iPhone 15 Pro Max
Display

6.1" 2556x1179
2000 nits peak brightness
60Hz
Dynamic Island

 6.7" 2796x1290
2000 nits peak brightness
60Hz
Dynamic Island

6.1"
2556x1179
2000 nits peak brightness
1-120Hz
Dynamic Island
Always-on-Display

 6.7"
2796x1290
2000 nits peak brightness
1-120Hz
Dynamic Island
Always-on-Display
CPU

6-core A16 Bionic
5-core GPU
16-core Neural Engine

 6-core A17 Bionic
6-core GPU
16-core Neural Engine
RAM TBD 8GB
Storage
  • 128GB
  • 256GB
  • 512GB
  • 128GB
  • 256GB
  • 512GB
  • 1TB
  • 256GB
  • 512GB
  • 1TB
Main Cameras

48MP Wide + 12MP ultra-wide

f/1.6 + f/2.4 aperture
0.5x / 1x / 2x optical zoom

Sensor-shift OIS
Adaptive True Tone Flash
Photonic Engine
Deep Fusion
Photographic Styles
Smart HDR 5 for photos

48MP wide + 12MP ultra-wide + 12MP telephoto + LiDAR

f/1.78 + f/2.2 + f/2.8 aperture
0.5x / 1x / 2x / 5x optical zoom (only in Pro Max)

Second-gen sensor-shift OIS
Adaptive True Tone Flash
Photonic Engine
Deep Fusion
Smart HDR 5 for photos
Photographic Styles
Macro Photography
Night mode portraits
Apple ProRAW
Front Camera

12MP f/1.9 aperture

Photonic Engine
Deep Fusion
Photographic Styles
Smart HDR 5 for photos
Next-generation portraits with Focus and Depth Control
Night Mode

4K video recording at up to 60 fps
Cinematic mode up to 4K HDR at 30 fps
HDR video recording with Dolby Vision up to 4K at 60 fps
Slo-mo video support for 1080p at 120 fps

12MP f/1.9 aperture

Photonic Engine
Deep Fusion
Photographic Styles
Smart HDR 5 for photos
Next-generation portraits with Focus and Depth Control
Night Mide

4K video recording at up to 60 fps
Cinematic mode up to 4K HDR at 30 fps
HDR video recording with Dolby Vision up to 4K at 60 fps
ProRes video recording up to 4K at 60 fps with external recording
Slo-mo video support for 1080p at 120 fps
Video Recording

Up to 4K video recording at up to 60 fps
Cinematic mode for recording videos with shallow depth of field (up to 4K HDR at 30 fps)
HDR video recording with Dolby Vision up to 4K at 60 fps
Slo-mo video support for 1080p at 120 fps or 240 fps

Up to 4K video recording at up to 60 fps
Cinematic mode for recording videos with shallow depth of field (up to 4K HDR at 30 fps)
HDR video recording with Dolby Vision up to 4K at 60 fps
Slo-mo video support for 1080p at 120 fps or 240 fps

ProRes video recording up to 4K at 60 fps with external recording
Log video recording
Academy Color Encoding System
Macro video recording, including slo‑mo and time‑lapse
Connectivity

GSM/EDGE/UMTS/HSPA+
5G (sub-6 GHz and mmWave)
Wi-Fi 6
Second-gen UWB chip
Bluetooth 5.3
Emergency SOS via satellite
Crash detection

GSM/EDGE/UMTS/HSPA+
5G (sub-6 GHz and mmWave)

Wi-Fi 6E
Second-gen UWB chip
Bluetooth 5.3
Emergency SOS via Satellite
Crash Detection
Precision dual-frequency GPS
Thread networking technology
SIM

No physical SIM
Dual eSIM support
Battery

TBD mAh
20 h video playback

 TBD mAh
26 h video playback		 TBD mAh
23 h video playback		 TBD mAh
29 h video playback
Ports and Charging

USB-C 2.0, MagSafe and Qi2
Up to 50% charge in 35 minutes with a 20W adapter.

 USB-C 3.0 (10Gb/s), MagSafe and Qi2
Up to 50% charge in 30 minutes with a 20W adapter.
Chassis

Aluminum
Pink, Yellow, Green, Blue, Black
Mute Switch

 Grade 5 Titanium
Natural Titanium, Blue Titanium, White Titanium, Black Titanium
Action Button
Price

$799

 $899 $999 $1199

The iPhone 15 series will be available for preorder on the official Apple website on September 15, 2023, with availability beginning September 22, 2023.

Are you buying one of the new iPhone 15s? Are you going for pros or regular ones? Let us know in the comments.

Report a problem with article
Sony PlayStation 5
Previous Article

New PS5 update expands SSD capacity to 8TB, adds new accessibility, audio, social features

Join the conversation!

Login or Sign Up to read and post a comment.

2 Comments - Add comment