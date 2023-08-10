Mortal Kombat 1 rumored to have new Invasions single-player mode

As we get closer to the release date of Mortal Kombat 1, we are learning more about the upcoming next game in the fighting game series from developer NetherRealm and publisher Warner Bros. Games. This week, there's a new leak that may have revealed a new single-player mode that will be included as well.

A Reddit post from a resident of Brazil includes an uploaded image of a reported Mortal Kombat 1 box. The image of the back of the box shows a previously unrevealed new game mode called Invasions.

The translation of the mode states:

Travel through the realms of Mortal Kombat facing invasions of each season in an all new single player experience

The small and blurry screenshot from the box shows a third-person viewpoint of an undetermined character in some kind of jungle setting. That's really all we know about this mode for now. until another leak pops up, or NetherRealm offers some official information and/or gameplay from this addition.

As we have reported before, Mortal Kombat 1 is a reboot of the franchise's history, with a number of established characters in some new roles in the fighting portion of the game's campaign. We only have a few weeks before the full game is released on September 19 for the PC, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X and S, and Switch platforms

You can preorder the game now on Amazon for the PS5 and Xbox Series X so you can participate in the upcoming beta test that will happen next weekend on August 18-21.

Six more playable characters will be added after the game's release as part of the first DLC pack. They will include some non-MK characters, like Invincible's Omni-Man, DC Comics' Peacemaker, and The Boys' Homelander.

