Start building your Dolby Atmos home theatre with these KEF floorstanders, center, surrounds

Earlier today, we covered LG's 9.1.5 and 7.1.3 Dolby Atmos soundbar with wireless subwoofer system that is currently discounted. That, in addition to the Bose and Nakamichi Black Friday discounts, means that shoppers looking for such an audio system have plenty to choose from.

In case you are looking for a dedicated AVR with individual speakers instead of a home theatre in a box (HTIB) option, KEF (Kent Engineering and Foundry) has several different speaker models that are discounted today. While some of these parts are at their lowest-ever prices, others are at six-month lows, making them excellent buys.

We have floorstanding tower speakers in the form of Q750 and Q550, center channel in the form of Q650c as well as bookshelf speakers for surrounds. This means it's a great opportunity to start making your own Dolby Atmos home theatre if these speakers meet your criteria. Unfortunately, the Q50a Dolby Atmos speaker is not discounted which means you will have to wait for another day to get it for the lowest price.

Plus there are also discounts on other speaker variants too if you are considering some other form of setup.

First up we have the Q750 and the Q550 floorstanding tower speakers. The Q750 is a 2.5-way bass reflex design with a frequency response of 48Hz to 28kHz (±3dB). Hence, while the tower lacks a bit of sub-bass, it more than makes up for it in terms of treble claiming to go well beyond the human hearing. It is said that this can create an "airy" listening effect.

The Q550 is quite similar to the Q750, although in terms of frequency response, it has a slightly narrower spectrum claiming to go as low as 58 Hz. This difference is bass response is due to the size of the woofer driver as well as the two ABRs (auxiliary bass drivers) or passive radiators. The Q750 has a 6.5-inch woofer and equivalent sized ABRs while the Q550 has 5.25 inch driver and two same sized ABRs.

If you are wondering what happens to the mid-range, KEF integrates the tweeter inside the mid-range like a coaxial and calls it the Uni-Q driver array. Essentially, they act as a full range driver except the bass parts.

The center speaker Q650c comes with two of these Uni-Q driver arrays since it is tasked with vocal clarity production.

Get the KEF floorstander, surround and center speakers and more at the links below:

