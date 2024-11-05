Starfield's first update since Shattered Space now in testing with a lot of bug fixes

Bethesda shipped the first expansion to its sci-fi RPG Starfield in late September, offering players a brand-new planet to explore that expanded on House Va'ruun faction. With the Shattered Space story expansion now out of the way, the studio has gone back to updating the game to squash bugs and tweak various elements.

Today, Bethesda announced Starfield update 1.14.74. Available now to Steam users in beta form ahead of its public release, the update touts a whole lot of bug fixes related to gameplay and quests.

Interestingly, one of the major changes in the update is about re-enabling the uncapped frame rate option for players on the Xbox Series X console. While the beta is only for Steam users, this will be a useful feature again for the console fanbase once it's out.

Here are all the changes available in the new Steam beta:

General General performance and stability improvements.

The uncapped frame rate option is available again for Xbox Series X users.

The Message of the Day now displays more consistently on the Xbox.

Addressed an issue where some console commands did not disable certain achievements.

Shattered Space will now show ownership correctly for Steam users. Gameplay The Annihilator Particle Beam damage-over-time effect no longer triggers companion reactions.

Resolved a Leadership skill issue that could cause companions to not speak up.

Improved function of the stealth bar while around crowd NPCs.

Addressed an issue where destroyed ships could load in without collision.

Addressed an issue where loading a save the relied on missing content could place the player in an undesirable location.

Trackers Alliance - Roach will now accurately track the number of completed bounties.

Trackers Alliance - Bounty targets will now appear in Akila, Gagarin, and Cydonia.

Trackers Alliance - Fixed an issue where the player could receive additional credits by extorting the target and then killing them.

Trackers Alliance - Bounty targets should now have a larger variety of appearances.

Trackers Alliance - Bounty targets will now be removed after being dealt with and leaving the area.

Trackers Alliance - Extorting or bribing a bounty target is no longer a guaranteed success. Quests The Starjacker - The correct quest objective will display when the player boards the Junker Watchdog.

Legacy of the Fang - Addressed an issue that could cause the key to no longer open the door if the player had left the area.

The Duel - If the player attacks Danika and gets arrested, they are now able to speak to her afterwards to complete the quest.

The Scaled Citadel - Anasko’s ID Key is now flagged as a quest item.

What Remains - Addressed an issue where having certain creations installed could make the hatch on The Oracle non-interactable.

What Remains - The Engineering Bay Access Card is now flagged as a quest item.

A House Divided - The doors in the Radiology center will stay unlocked during this quest if the player exits the area and returns.

A House Divided - The player can now obtain the keycard from Madri after the quest is completed.

Zealous Overreach - Fixed an issue that could occur if the Va’ruun Zealots at the exterior of Shadow Station Epsilon were killed before receiving the quest.

Zealous Overreach - Addressed an issue that could prevent the player from speaking to Razma or Viktor if the quest “Conflict in Conviction” is started at the same time.

Zealous Overreach - Vortex Phantoms will no longer spawn close enough to interrupt the negotiation scene.

Starfield players on Steam can now jump into this build of the RPG by navigating to the game's Properties, then selecting the [beta] option from the "Betas" dropdown. This will launch an update to the game with the above changes.

If everything is deemed good to go by Bethesda, expect the Starfield 1.14.74 update to hit all PC and Xbox players in a couple of weeks' time.