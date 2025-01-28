The popular Klipsch R-51PM home and PC active speaker falls back to lowest price

If you are looking for an AV receiver for your home audio setup, check out Onkyo's NR6100 which continues to sell at its lowest price of $400. Another option is Yamaha's RX-V6A which is still fairly cheap too.

However, not everyone may want a system with a separate receiver and for those who prefer a soundbar-like setup, JBL with BAR 9.1, LG with its S95TR 9.1.5 and Sonos with its Arc are excellent options.

While those are geared more towards home theatre setups, if you are looking for something like a PC speaker with a smaller footprint, the Klipsch R-51PM has dropped back to its lowest price in over six months (purchase link under the specs list below).

This is an active or powered bookshelf speaker system, which means the amplifier is already built-in (also called a plate amplifier) and thus, it will require no additional power.

The speaker features 5.25-inch woofers that go as low as 49 Hz when certain conditions are met. It also comes with a sub out option in case you want to hook it up to a subwoofer for more oomph in the sub-bass region.

The key technical specs of the Klipsch R-51PM are given below:

FREQUENCY RESPONSE: 68Hz - 21kHz

DYNAMIC BASS EXTENSION: 49Hz @ 35%

Volume MAX OUTPUT: 107.3 dB

TOTAL SYSTEM POWER: 120W Total System Power (240W Peak) 60W per channel cont. @

HIGH FREQUENCY DRIVER: 1” (2.5cm) Aluminum diaphragm compression driver mated to 90° x 90° square Tractrix® horn

LOW FREQUENCY DRIVER: 5.25” (13.3cm) copper spun magnetically shielded IMG woofer

CROSSOVER FREQUENCY: 1663 Hz (Passive)

ENCLOSURE MATERIAL: MDF

ENCLOSURE TYPE: Bass-reflex via rear-firing port

INPUTS Bluetooth® wireless technology Phono/Line analog (with switch and ground screw terminal) 3.5mm analog mini jack USB digital Optical digital OUTPUTS Single RCA line level output for connection to subwoofer



Get the Klipsch R-51PM at the link below:

As an Amazon Associate, we earn from qualifying purchases.