Samsung S85D 55 and 65-inch OLED 4K TVs are now available for nearly half the price

Those looking for a new TV to elevate their home theater experience can check out Samsung's S85D lineup, which is currently available on Amazon with massive discounts. Two sizes, namely the 55-inch and the 65-inch variant, are discounted nearly by half, allowing you to save $750 and $900, respectively, on each model.

This premium TV features details and contrast, expert-validated colors and a slim bezel. Its contour design brings you a modern look, while clear motion and depth enhance the picture.

The Samsung S85D TV lineup offers great visuals thanks to its 4K OLED displays. As such, you get tremendous contrast, rich colors, and high dynamic range. It also works at a 120 Hz refresh rate for fast-paced gaming with VRR support when connected to compatible consoles like Xbox Series X|S or PlayStation 5.

For audio, the TV offers 20W speakers with Dolby Atmos support and Active Voice Amplifier Pro, a special AI-based technology that uses artificial intelligence to analyze audio and amplify voices in noisy environments, say, when your robot vacuum is cleaning when you are watching your favorite movie.

As for ports, you get three HDMI connections (one with eARC), one Ethernet port, one antenna connector, and one USB Type-A. Each TV comes with a SolarCell remote, which can keep itself charged thanks to built-in solar panels.

