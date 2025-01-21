Yamaha RX-A2A, A4A, V6A 7.2 4K Dolby Atmos/Vision, Cinema DSP AVRs are lowest priced

The popular Sonos Arc soundbar has dropped to its lowest-ever price of $650 for both the black and white colored models. You can check out the deal here.

In case you are looking to set up an audio system with dedicated components and are after an AV receiver (AVRs), then multiple Yamaha AVRs are up for sale for their lowest price.

The discounts apply on the AVENTAGE RX-A4A, RX-V6A, and RX-A4A. These AVRs pack popular features like Dolby Atmos and Dolby Vision support, as well as DTS:X. Alongside those, it also has Cinema DSP (digital signal processor) 3D.

While the above features are meant to enhance the movie-watching experience, these receivers also come with a Compressed Music Enhancer DSP that claims to restore lost data in compressed audio formats like MP3. The AVRs also features a high slew rate amplifier technology that should lead to lower distortions overall.

The major difference between the V6A and the A4A/A2A is that the latter features an additional music processing technology called High-resolution Music Enhancer DSP that applies "Hi-bit high-sampling extension up to 96 kHz / 24-bit can be applied to lossless 44.1/48 kHz content such as from a CD (2-channel PCM) or a FLAC file".

Aside from movies and music, it also supports gaming features like Auto Low Latency Mode (ALLM) and Variable Refresh Rate (VRR).

Check out the key specs of the Yamaha RX-A4A AVENTAGE below:

Power Output: Rated Output Power (1kHz, 1ch driven): 135 W (8 ohms, 0.9% THD) Rated Output Power (20Hz-20kHz, 2ch driven):110 W (8 ohms, 0.06% THD) Maximum Effective Output Power (1kHz, 1ch driven): 165 W (8 ohms, 10% THD)

Connectivity: HDMI : 7 inputs / 3 output, HDMI eARC, HDMI Pass-through, HDMI Up-scaling, HDMI Up-conversion, Dolby Vision HDR 10+, VRR/ALLM Wi-Fi, AirPlay 2, Bluetooth, MusicCast Surround, USB Input, Network Port Digital Audio Input/Output (Optical, Coaxial) Analog Audio Input/Output, Phono Input Component Video Input/Output, Composite Video Input/Output 7.2 Preout, Headphone Output



Get the Yamaha RX-A4A AVENTAGE 7.2 AVR at the link below:

YAMAHA RX-A4A AVENTAGE 7.2-Channel AV Receiver with MusicCast, Cinema DSP, Dolby Vision/Atmos, and more: $814.30 (Amazon US)

Check out the key specs of the Yamaha RX-A2A AVENTAGE below:

Power Output: Rated Output Power (1kHz, 1ch driven): 125 W (8 ohms, 0.9% THD) Rated Output Power (20Hz-20kHz, 2ch driven):100 W (8 ohms, 0.06% THD) Maximum Effective Output Power (1kHz, 1ch driven): 150 W (8 ohms, 10% THD)

Connectivity: HDMI : 7 inputs / 1 output, HDMI eARC, HDMI Pass-through, HDMI Up-scaling, HDMI Up-conversion, Dolby Vision HDR 10+, VRR/ALLM Wi-Fi, AirPlay 2, Bluetooth, MusicCast Surround, USB Input, Network Port Digital Audio Input/Output (Optical, Coaxial) Analog Audio Input/Output, Phono Input Component Video Input/Output, Composite Video Input/Output 2.2 Preout, Headphone Output



Get the Yamaha RX-A2A AVENTAGE 7.2 AVR at the link below:

YAMAHA RX-A2A AVENTAGE 7.2-Channel AV Receiver with MusicCast, Cinema DSP, Dolby Vision/Atmos, and more: $599.95 (Amazon US) [Update: The deal has expired]

Check out the key specs of the Yamaha RX-V6A AVENTAGE below:

Power Output: Rated Output Power (1kHz, 1ch driven): 125 W (8 ohms, 0.9% THD) Rated Output Power (20Hz-20kHz, 2ch driven):100 W (8 ohms, 0.06% THD) Maximum Effective Output Power (1kHz, 1ch driven): 150 W (8 ohms, 10% THD)

Connectivity: HDMI : 7 inputs / 1 output, HDMI eARC, HDMI Pass-through, HDMI Up-scaling, HDMI Up-conversion, Dolby Vision HDR 10+, VRR/ALLM Wi-Fi, AirPlay 2, Bluetooth, MusicCast Surround, USB Input, Network Port Digital Audio Input/Output (Optical, Coaxial) Analog Audio Input/Output, Phono Input Component Video Input/Output, Composite Video Input/Output 2.2 Preout, Headphone Output



Thus, as you can see, output- and feature-wise, the V6A is quite similar to the A2A with the additional feature in the A2A being the High-resolution Music Enhancer DSP module.

Get the Yamaha RX-A6A AVENTAGE at the link below:

YAMAHA RX-V6A AVENTAGE 7.2-Channel AV Receiver with MusicCast, Cinema DSP, Dolby Vision/Atmos, and more: $590.50 (Amazon US)

