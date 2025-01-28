Deal  When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Here’s how it works.

The Beelink ERQ6 Mini PC with DDR5 memory and 1TB drops to its lowest price

We reviewed the Beelink ERQ6 last september and found it to be a great, and affordable office-class mini PC with ample storage and memory, and now the 500G variant is on sale at Amazon well below its MSRP.

Below are its full specifications:

Beelink EQR6

Dimensions

 126 mm x 126 mm x 47 mm

Weight

 534 g

CPU

 AMD Ryzen 9 6900HX (8 Cores, 16 Threads, 16MB Cache, up to 4.90 GHz)
cTDP: 45W

Graphics

 AMD Ryzen 680M 12 Cores 2400MHz
NPU No

Memory

 24GB Dual-channel Crucial DDR5-4800MT/s SODIMM

Storage

 500GB or 1TB M.2 2280 Crucial P3 Plus (PCIe Gen 4.0 x4)
1x stacked M.2 2280 slot (PCIe Gen 3.0 x4)

Operating System

 Windows 11 Pro (24H2)

Bluetooth

 Bluetooth v5.2

Wireless LAN

 Wi-Fi 6 (Intel AX200)

Kensington Lock

 No
SD Card reader No

Adapter

 85W internal PSU (100-240V 50/60Hz 1.9A)

Front I/O Ports

 1x USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-A (10Gbps)
1x 3.5mm front stereo headset jack
1x CLR CMOS
1x USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C (10Gbps)
Rear I/O Ports

2x USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-A (10Gbps)
2 x HDMI 2.0b (Max 4K 60Hz)
1 x USB 2.0 Type-A (480Mbps)
2 x 1000G RJ45 LAN
1 x AC-in

The exterior of the EQR6 is completely made from plastic, and aside from the top, which is textured with the Beelink logo in the middle, the sides are completely smooth. It's not a fingerprint magnet either. Beelink calls it "Dual-Color Molding Technology Injection-Molded Bottom Case", it's essentially a unibody design with a bottom plate.

All of the edges are rounded off, so there are no sharp edges, and it definitely has a sturdy feel to it. Beelink does not provide product dimensions or weight on the official product page, however the EQR6 is quite light at 534 grams, so it won't weigh you down when carrying it from place to place.

The front of the EQR6 includes two USB 3.2 Gen 2 ports, one is Type-A and the other Type-C, and they are both data only, but it is still an option I prefer to see as we move to a world mainly consisting of Type-C connectors. There's also an audio jack, and clear CMOS pinhole. Overall it looks quite tidy.

The variant we reviewed, which includes a 1TB SSD, has dropped $10 to just $389, which is $90 below its MSRP. In each, a Windows 11 Pro license is also pre-loaded with Windows 24H2.

