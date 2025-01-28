The Beelink ERQ6 Mini PC with DDR5 memory and 1TB drops to its lowest price

We reviewed the Beelink ERQ6 last september and found it to be a great, and affordable office-class mini PC with ample storage and memory, and now the 500G variant is on sale at Amazon well below its MSRP.

Below are its full specifications:

Beelink EQR6 Dimensions 126 mm x 126 mm x 47 mm Weight 534 g CPU AMD Ryzen 9 6900HX (8 Cores, 16 Threads, 16MB Cache, up to 4.90 GHz)

cTDP: 45W Graphics AMD Ryzen 680M 12 Cores 2400MHz NPU No Memory 24GB Dual-channel Crucial DDR5-4800MT/s SODIMM Storage 500GB or 1TB M.2 2280 Crucial P3 Plus (PCIe Gen 4.0 x4)

1x stacked M.2 2280 slot (PCIe Gen 3.0 x4) Operating System Windows 11 Pro (24H2) Bluetooth Bluetooth v5.2 Wireless LAN Wi-Fi 6 (Intel AX200) Kensington Lock No SD Card reader No Adapter 85W internal PSU (100-240V 50/60Hz 1.9A) Front I/O Ports 1x USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-A (10Gbps)

1x 3.5mm front stereo headset jack

1x CLR CMOS

1x USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C (10Gbps) Rear I/O Ports 2x USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-A (10Gbps)

2 x HDMI 2.0b (Max 4K 60Hz)

1 x USB 2.0 Type-A (480Mbps)

2 x 1000G RJ45 LAN

1 x AC-in

The exterior of the EQR6 is completely made from plastic, and aside from the top, which is textured with the Beelink logo in the middle, the sides are completely smooth. It's not a fingerprint magnet either. Beelink calls it "Dual-Color Molding Technology Injection-Molded Bottom Case", it's essentially a unibody design with a bottom plate.

All of the edges are rounded off, so there are no sharp edges, and it definitely has a sturdy feel to it. Beelink does not provide product dimensions or weight on the official product page, however the EQR6 is quite light at 534 grams, so it won't weigh you down when carrying it from place to place.

The front of the EQR6 includes two USB 3.2 Gen 2 ports, one is Type-A and the other Type-C, and they are both data only, but it is still an option I prefer to see as we move to a world mainly consisting of Type-C connectors. There's also an audio jack, and clear CMOS pinhole. Overall it looks quite tidy.

The variant we reviewed, which includes a 1TB SSD, has dropped $10 to just $389, which is $90 below its MSRP. In each, a Windows 11 Pro license is also pre-loaded with Windows 24H2.

