Onkyo 8K 7.2 Smart AVR with Dolby Atmos/Vision, THX back at Black Friday & CyberMonday price

For those who are not a fan of all in one home theatre in a box (HTIB) solution for a home audio setup, a receiver with separate speakers is generally the preferred way. If you are looking for one, you can have a look at Onkyo's TX-NR6100 7.2 (or 5.2.2) channel AV receiver (AVR) which is currently on sale for the lowest price it has been in over a year (purchase link under the specs list below).

This is a fairly powerful system producing 100 watts per channel at 8 ohms and is compatible with speakers with sensitivities as low as 4 ohms and as high as 16 ohms.

An ideal speaker setup is rated at 6 or 8 ohms. That's because at 4 ohms, the amplifier should be capable of handling higher current while at 16 ohms, the power and thus the volume produced is rather low. Speaking of which, this receiver comes with "Klipsch Optimize Mode" and is also Sonos certified.

Aside from the common Dolby Atmos, DTS﻿:X, Dolby Vision, and alike, the AVR also packs AccuEQ Room Acoustic Calibration with AccuReflex and subwoofer EQ features. The key technical specs of the Onkyo TX-NR6100 are given below:

Power output (All channels) 210 W/Ch (6 ohms, 1 kHz, 10% THD, 1-ch driven) 100 W/Ch (8 ohms, 20 Hz–20 kHz, 0.08% THD, 2-ch driven, FTC) Dynamic power 240 W (3 ohms, Front) 210 W (4 ohms, Front) 120 W (8 ohms, Front)

6 HDMI inputs and 2 outputs (Main Out [eARC], Sub/Zone 2 Out)

2 digital audio inputs (optical and coaxial, assignable)

4 analog RCA audio inputs (assignable)

1 phono input with built-in MM phono equalizer

1/8˝ (3.5 mm) mic input for AccuEQ setup

1/4˝ (6.35 mm) headphone jack

2 subwoofer pre-outs

Zone 2/Zone B analog RCA line-level out

Get the Onkyo TX-NR6100 7.2 Smart AVR at the link below:

Onkyo TX-NR6100 7.2 Channel Dolby Atmos/Vision DTS:X THX Certified Network AV Receiver: $399.99 (Amazon US)

In case the TX-NR6100 runs out of stock, you can also consider the NR6050 which is slightly less powerful as it produces 90 watts per channel at 8 ohms. Get it at the links below:

