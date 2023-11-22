How to install Windows 11 version 23H2 on unsupported hardware

Windows 11 version 23H2 is now available for download with numerous neat improvements and new features (check out our review to learn more). Sadly, it still has steep hardware requirements, which make the OS inaccessible to people with older yet still perfectly capable Windows 10 devices. If you are unwilling to deal with such injustice but buying a new PC is not an option either, here is a guide detailing how to install Windows 11 version 23H2 on an unsupported computer.

Caution: Mind the risks of using a modern OS on incompatible hardware. Microsoft may refuse to provide support, plus you might encounter reduced performance, bugs, and other nastiness. If you plan to upgrade from Windows 10 to Windows 11 23H2 on an unsupported computer, back up important data before pulling the trigger.

It is also worth noting that even though we checked all three methods when writing this guide, Microsoft might change how things work at any moment without a warning.

How to update an unsupported PC from Windows 10 to Windows 11 23H2?

Here is a recently discovered quick and easy method to update your unsupported computer from Windows 10 to Windows 11 version 23H2. It does not require third-party apps or scripts, so it is a great option for those who do not trust unofficial tools or modified images.

Download a Windows 11 version 23H2 image from the official website. You can use a direct link or the Media Creation Tool app. Microsoft has finally updated it, and it now properly downloads 23H2 images. A bootable USB drive with Windows 11 23H2 will also work. Mount the downloaded image or connect your bootable USB drive. Launch Command Prompt as Administrator: press Win + R, type cmd, and press Ctrl + Shift + Enter. User mode will also work, but the system will show a UAC prompt upon launching the setup app. Type X:/setup.exe /product server. Replace X with your mounted Windows 11 image or USB letter. Command Prompt will launch the setup process without checking for TPM or a matching processor. Note that the command cannot change your system edition—it only tricks the setup app into thinking you are trying to install the Server edition. The installation will proceed with the SKU matching your Windows 10 copy. Follow on-screen instructions to complete the process. Once everything is done, you will have Windows 11 version 23H2 running on unsupported hardware with all your files and apps untouched (assuming you picked that option during the initial setup).

How to install Windows 11 version 23H2 on an unsupported PC?

Without third-party apps:

This method does not require third-party applications or scripts. However, you need a registry file with values set to force the setup process to bypass TPM, RAM, and processor checks. These values are easy to read, so you can be sure you are not injecting any unwanted third-party code.

Copy the following text:

Windows Registry Editor Version 5.00 [HKEY_CURRENT_USER\SOFTWARE\Microsoft\PCHC]

"UpgradeEligibility"=dword:00000001 [HKEY_LOCAL_MACHINE\SYSTEM\Setup\LabConfig]

"BypassTPMCheck"=dword:00000001 "BypassSecureBootCheck"=dword:00000001 "BypassRAMCheck"=dword:00000001 "BypassStorageCheck"=dword:00000001 "BypassCPUCheck"=dword:00000001 "BypassDiskCheck"=dword:00000001

Launch Notepad, paste the copied text, and save the file. Enable file extensions in File Explorer and change the file's extension from txt to reg. Now you have the necessary registry file.

Create a bootable USB using the Media Creation Tool app from the official website. Copy the registry file to your bootable USB. Boot from the USB and follow the on-screen instructions. Once you get the error screen claiming your computer is not eligible, press Ctrl + Shift + F10 and type notepad in the Command Prompt window. In Notepad, click File > Open and go to your bootable drive. Select All Files from the Files of type dropdown. Find the registry file and right-click it, then select Merge. Confirm the changes and close Notepad and Command Prompt. Go back one step to close the error message and try again. The setup app should prompt you to accept the license terms and proceed with the installation. Continue installing Windows as usual.

Using a third-party app (easier)

A third-party app for creating bootable USB drives can automate the process and give you bootable media ready for installing Windows 11 on unsupported hardware without extra steps or registry hacks. It can also equip your Windows image with additional conveniences, like skipping the Microsoft Account requirement, bypassing privacy toggles, etc.

Download your Windows 11 version 23H2 image from the official website. You can also use this guide to learn how to download Windows images using Rufus. Download Rufus from the official website. Rufus is a free, open-source app many people use for creating bootable media. Connect your USB stick and launch Rufus. Select the drive from the Device drop-down list. Select Disk or ISO image and click Select. Specify your Windows 11 ISO and leave everything else as is. Click Start. Place a checkmark next to the "Remove requirement for 4GB+ RAM, Secure Boot, and TPM 2.0." It is necessary to install Windows 11 version 23H2 on an unsupported PC. You can also use additional options for extra convenience. Wait for the app to finish creating your bootable USB. Now you can boot from your newly made media to install Windows 11 version 23H2 without extra steps or tweaks.

That is how you install Windows 11 23H2 on unsupported hardware. You may find other methods, but we prepared the easiest ones in this article.