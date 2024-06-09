Alleged iPhone 16 battery design suggests Apple has overheating issues under control

The iPhone 16 has been the talk of the town for quite a few months, for it is one of the year's most anticipated launches. While we anticipate the unveiling of the iPhone 16 series sometime in September, leaked dummy models have already given us a peek into the design the entire lineup will pack.

Apple is expected to slim down the MagSafe charging rings on the back of the iPhone 16 to give more room to bigger camera sensors, especially on the Pro models. It is also rumored that the iPhone 16 models will come with a dedicated camera hardware button.

Now, a fresh leak shares some interesting details about the battery of the iPhone 16, which has a lot to do with one of the most prominent issues with the iPhone 15 series, i.e., the battery overheating issue. Although Apple said that the problem would be sorted out with a software update to improve the thermals, plenty of iPhone 15 users still report their phones getting hot.

Leaker Majin Bu on X has shared a bunch of images, which he claims are of the iPhone 16. The images show the alleged iPhone 16 battery inside a metal casing instead of the traditional foil, which suggests that Apple has a new way of managing heat dissipation. Notably, most smartphone batteries are wrapped in black foil, which does almost nothing for heat dissipation.

On the other hand, the newly leaked image of the alleged iPhone 16 battery inside a metal casing can help the battery prevent overheating, at least in theory. Another interesting detail that the leaked battery of the iPhone 16 shares is that the battery capacity will be 3,597mAh. For comparison, the iPhone 15's battery stands at 3,367mAh.

So, we can expect improved battery life for the smartphone given that these images are real. The iPhone 16 series will include the iPhone 16, iPhone 16 Plus, iPhone 16 Pro, and iPhone 16 Pro Max. This year, it is also expected that the iPhone 16 models will sport the thinnest bezels on any smartphone.