This may be how the iPhone 16 Pro / Pro Max's Desert Titanium color could look like

We are just nine days away from the "Glowtime" event, where Apple is expected to announce the iPhone 16 series, Watch Series 10, and new Apple AirPods. Although previous leaks have provided us with almost everything we need to know about the upcoming iPhones, new information about the devices continues to pop up online.

Earlier leaks suggested that Apple would replace the iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max's Blue Titanium color option with a new color with a bronze hue, supposedly called "Desert Titanium." Now, a fresh report by 9To5Mac, we have possibly our best look at the supposed new color.

It is expected that the iPhone 16 Pro and Pro Max's "Desert Titanium" color will be closer to a gold titanium shade. Do note that the image shared is not an official product shot, but is based on a reliable source of data.

image via 9To5mac

The image displays that the new color is much muted compared to what we have seen in the leaked dummy units of the iPhone 16 Pro and 16 Pro Max. The report adds that the color is closer to the Gold Titanium of older iPhones but has a slightly darker tint, which is why it is called "Desert Titanium." Additionally, the Pro models are expected to debut in their usual black, gray, and white titanium color options as well.

Aside from the color, the phone is shown housed inside a case, revealing corroborating previous leaks. There is a cutout for the rumored capture button, which is expected to be on all iPhone 16 models this year, to probably allow users to start taking pictures or videos quickly.

The iPhone 16 Pro is expected to feature a 5x optical zoom camera, which was previously exclusive to the Pro Max models. Beyond Pro models, the standard iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Plus models are also expected to get some new colors.