Apple may not unveil the Watch Ultra 3 today at "It's Glowtime" launch event

Mark Gurman shared a series of posts today, giving us information about today's "It's Glowtime" event, where Apple will launch the iPhone 16 series and new AirPods. Apple is also expected to launch a new model of the AirPods Max at today's event which will have better noise cancelation and adaptive audio.

It was also expected that Apple could launch the new Watch Ultra 3 at the launch event, but that doesn't seem to be the case anymore. According to the latest post on the social media platform X, Bloomberg's Mark Gurman notes that Apple might not unveil the Watch Ultra 3. Instead, it may re-launch the Watch Ultra 2 in a new black color option, which was seen in FCC certification images last year.

I don’t expect Apple to announce an Apple Watch Ultra 3 tomorrow. Instead, I expect the Ultra 2 sticks around and — finally — gains a black color option. I also wouldn’t rule out a delay to the new Watch SE. — Mark Gurman (@markgurman) September 9, 2024

Based on this information, we may only see the launch of the Apple Watch Series 10. Recently, it was reported that the Watch Series 10 could come with upgraded ECG, and water resistance and also introduce new features such as sleep apnea detection. The same features were also expected to be available on the Apple Watch Ultra 3.

However, since a reliable source indicates the absence of the Watch Ultra 3 from today's event, it is unclear whether the other Ultra watch, i.e., the Watch Ultra 2 will gain the sleep apnea detection feature.

Additionally, Gurman noted that he "wouldn’t rule out a delay to the new Watch SE." This supposedly indicates that one more product is getting dropped from the list of devices that was rumored to be introduced today. The Watch SE was tipped to be made out of plastic instead of aluminum to cut costs. By using plastic, Apple could market the Watch SE as a more affordable option for children, positioning it as an alternative to smartphones for young kids.

We are just a few hours away from the "It's Glowtime" event, where Apple will unveil the iPhone 16 series, Apple Watch Series 10, new AirPods, and possibly the new AirPods Max.