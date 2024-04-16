Dummy Apple iPhone 16 units show the alleged design changes we could see in September

We are almost four months away from the grand launch of the iPhone 16 series. But as you would expect, the much-awaited phone of the year already has a bunch of rumors circulating on the internet. There are rumors of a brand-new capture button, increased battery and screen sizes, two new titanium color options, a new coating technology to reduce lens flare, etc.

Now, thanks to the YouTube channel EFTM, we have our first look at the alleged dummy units of the iPhone 16 series, which show us what we can expect from Cupertino in September. Dummy units are important for companies that manufacture cases and other accessories to ensure that the supported cases and accessories are available in time for the phone.

Although it is pretty difficult to make out every single detail of the upcoming iPhone 16 series by looking at the alleged metal dummy iPhone 16 series units shown by the YouTube channel EFTM, the iPhone 16 and 16 Plus's dummy units do show the rumored vertical camera module. This is the first time since the iPhone 12 an iPhone is rumored to pack a vertical camera module.

Furthermore, we also see the purported action button on the standard iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Plus dummy units. Also, as per the alleged iPhone 16 series dummy units showcased by the YouTube channel, the capture button may be available on all four iPhone 16 models. The video shows the capture button resides in the same location where the SIM tray is in the present iPhone 15.

What does that mean? Well, Apple may be considering removing physical SIM cards from its iPhones in more regions after making eSIM a standard in iPhones sold in the US. The alleged dummy units of the iPhone 16 Pro Max also show a slight design change, i.e., a slight increase in its height, in line with the rumors.

Of course, all the details are put together by seeing some dummy units that are said to be of the upcoming iPhone 16 series, which is why we would suggest you take the information with a grain of salt.