iPhone 16 Pro Max's Dynamic Island would allegedly make Galaxy S25 Ultra more impressive

Apple's "Glowtime event" is just around the corner, where the company is expected to announce the iPhone 16 series. This year's models are anticipated to come with several upgrades. Still, one thing that remains on the iPhone is the Dynamic Island, which could give an edge to Samsung's flagship next year, the Galaxy S25 Ultra.

Although there's still plenty of time before Samsung unveils the Galaxy S25 Ultra, leaks and rumors about the device have been circulating frequently online. Now, according to IceUniverse on social media platform X, both the iPhone 16 Pro Max and the Galaxy S25 Ultra may have nearly identical screen measurements.

This suggests that the iPhone 16 Pro Max's screen size, length, width, height, and bezel would match that of next year's Galaxy S25 Ultra. However, the post notes that the Galaxy S25 Ultra doesn't feature the "annoying Dynamic Island" found on the iPhone lineup and is expected to feature it in this year's models as well.

When the iPhone 16 Pro Max is released, you will know more about the Galaxy S25 Ultra. Because the two have almost the same screen size, length, width, height, and bezel. But the S25 Ultra does not have the annoying dynamic island, Therefore, the front appearance of S25 Ultra… pic.twitter.com/p68qoAmbm7 — ICE UNIVERSE (@UniverseIce) September 3, 2024

Instead, the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra will feature the Infinity-O display, which has been a staple on Galaxy devices for years. On the other hand, Apple may continue to offer Dynamic Island for a few more years, as it was introduced with the iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max models not too long ago, replacing the old bathtub notch.

Since there is a considerable gap between the launch dates of the two devices, Samsung may further refine the design of its next-year flagship. For now, as these are just rumors, and nothing is official, we recommend taking this information with a pinch of salt.