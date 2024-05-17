Apple reportedly set to begin iPhone 16 display production by next month

We are slowly inching towards the expected launch of the iPhone 16 series. As of now, multiple leaks have popped up online that give us a peek at how the upcoming iPhone 16 series could look when it debuts later this year.

A month ago, dummy units of the iPhone 16 series were leaked, giving us a hint at the design of the entire series. The leaks highlighted the vertical camera module for the Apple iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Plus, along with a dedicated camera shutter button available on all iPhone 16 models.

Then another set of dummy units of the iPhone 16 series was leaked, this time highlighting that the MagSafe components are getting slimmer this year. There were also rumors that Apple could bring standard iPhone 16 models with color-infused back glass. Also, earlier reports have claimed that Apple will implement a new coating technology to reduce lens flare.

While the leaks continue to surface, the latest information from display analyst Ross Young (via Android Authority) hints that Apple will start display production for the iPhone 16 series in June. Young also claims that more emphasis will be given to the standard iPhone 16 and the iPhone 16 Pro, and they are projected to have the highest production volume among the four iPhone 16 series models.

The iPhone 16 series is expected to pack bigger displays, based on previous leaks. Specifically, the display on the iPhone 16 Pro is expected to measure 6.3 inches, whereas the iPhone 16 Pro Max could rock a 6.9-inch display. For comparison, the iPhone 15 Pro's display measures 6.1 inches, while the iPhone 15 Pro Max's display measures 6.7 inches.

There are also rumors that this year's iPhone displays will be 20% brighter than previous year's models. Apart from this, and the alleged "camera shutter button," the design of the iPhone 16 series is expected to remain the same as that of its predecessor. Apple is speculated to launch the iPhone 16 series during its usual time frame sometime in the middle of September unless an unavoidable circumstance delays the launch.