Alleged Samsung Galaxy S24 FE appears with Exynos 2400 on Geekbench

Recently, alleged promotional materials for the Samsung Galaxy S24 FE were leaked, revealing important details about the phone. Samsung is expected to launch the Galaxy S24 FE later this year. The official European support page of the device recently went live, suggesting an imminent launch. Now, the alleged South Korean variant of the Galaxy S24 FE has appeared on Geekbench.

According to the Geekbench listing, the alleged South Korean model of the Galaxy S24 FE is powered by an in-house s5e9945 motherboard, a 10-core CPU, a Samsung Xclipse 940 GPU, and a peak clock speed of 3.11GHz. According to MySmartPrice, these specifications hint that the Galaxy S24 FE possibly launching with an underclocked Exynos 2400 processor.

The rumored South Korean Galaxy S24 FE, with model number SM-S721N scored 1,625 points in single-core and 5,698 points in multi-core tests. These numbers are also lower than that of the Exynos 2400-powered standard Galaxy S24, which manages a single score of 1,971 and a multi-core score of 6,291 on Geekbench.

Earlier, the global variant of the smartphone was spotted on Geekbench with a similar, underpowered Exynos 2400 processor. For comparison, the alleged global variant of the Galaxy S24 FE managed a single-core score of 2,047 and a multi-core score of 6,289. Notably, a previous report has suggested that the Galaxy S24 FE may be powered by the Exynos 2400e SoC.

The Samsung Galaxy S24 FE is expected to feature a 6.7-inch 120Hz 1,900 nits FHD+ resolution AMOLED display, a bigger and brighter display than its predecessor. The phone could feature a 4,565mAh battery offering up to 78 hours of battery life when listening to music and 29 hours while watching movies or videos. It is rumored to come with One UI 6.1.1 out of the box, featuring Galaxy AI.

The phone is rumored to launch in five color options; graphite, blue, silver/white, green, and yellow. The leaked promo materials have suggested a triple camera setup on the phone, housing a 50MP primary, 12MP ultrawide, and an 8MP 3x telephoto camera. For selfies, there will be a 10MP front-facing camera.

