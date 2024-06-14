Samsung Galaxy S24 FE spotted on Geekbench with an underpowered Exynos 2400

Samsung is getting ready for the Unpacked event scheduled for next month in Paris, where the company is expected to launch the Galaxy Z Flip6, Galaxy Z Fold6, Galaxy Watch7, Galaxy Watch Ultra, and the Galaxy Buds3 series along with the Galaxy Ring. With so much on its plate already, rumors about the upcoming Fan Edition smartphone, the Galaxy S24 FE, have been making the rounds on the internet.

After being spotted on the One UI test build in April and making an appearance in the UK carrier EE's database last month, the Galaxy S24 FE has been spotted on the Geekbench listing and reveals some important details about the upcoming Fan Edition phone from Samsung.

According to the Geekbench listing, the Galaxy S24 FE is seemingly powered by an underclocked Exynos 2400 SoC and appears with model number SM-S721B. The smartphone manages a single-core score of 2047 and a multi-core score of 6289.

The listing reveals that the Galaxy S24 FE could feature a 10-core CPU and the motherboard ID of S5e9945, suggesting that it could be the Exynos 2400 processor. However, it is supposedly a tweaked version of the Exynos 2400 SoC compared to the one found inside the regular Galaxy S24 model.

Notably, the Galaxy S24 with Exynos 2400 has a Cortex-X4 prime core clocked at 3.21GHz, and on the other hand, the one spotted inside the alleged Galaxy S24 FE clocks at 3.11GHz. The listing shows that the Galaxy S24 FE could come with 8GB of RAM and would run on Android 14 skinned with One UI 6 on top.

As far as other specifications are confirmed, rumors suggest that the Galaxy S24 FE could come with a 6.1-inch AMOLED display, and could be offered in 128GB and 256GB storage options. It could be juiced by a 4,500 mAh battery.