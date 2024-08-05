Samsung Galaxy S24 FE official support page suggests that device is coming soon

Previous leaks and rumors have suggested that Samsung is working on the Galaxy S24 FE. There was no official information about the device, but that changed today. The official support page for France of the Galaxy S24 FE has been spotted, suggesting an imminent launch.

A Samsung device with model number SM-S721B/DS can be seen on the official website. Notably, this is the model number for the international variant of the Galaxy S24 FE, which has earlier appeared on Geekbench with an underpowered Exynos 2400 chipset.

Considering that Samsung has put up the support page for the international variant of the alleged Galaxy S24 FE, we can speculate a launch soon. Unfortunately, the support page doesn't reveal anything substantial about the upcoming device.

The Galaxy S24 FE has been spotted in the UK carrier EE's database. Later, One UI test build for the device also surfaced, hinting at the Galaxy S24 FE's existence. Things got interesting when leaked renders of the Galaxy S24 FE surfaced and gave us a good look at what we can expect from Samsung's affordable flagship.

The renders indicate that the Galaxy S24 FE will feature a flat 6.5-inch display with a punch-hole housing the selfie camera. The bezels around the display seem thinner compared to the previous models.

On the back, the flat glass panel houses a vertical triple-camera module in the top left corner, which would consist of a 50MP wide, 12MP ultrawide, and 10MP 3X telephoto lens. The metal frame surrounds the body of the phone.

It is rumored that the Galaxy S24 FE could be available in multiple color options, including black and yellow. While the official support page has gone live, there is no information about the launch date of the device.

