Meta announces expanded music licensing partnership with Universal Music Group

Meta and Universal Music Group today announced an expanded partnership involving Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, Horizon, Threads, and WhatsApp. This new global multi-year partnership will expand the creative and commercial opportunities for UMG artists and Universal Music Publishing Group (UMPG) songwriters across Meta's online services. Both companies want to ensure that artists and songwriters are compensated fairly and prevent unauthorized AI-generated content that could affect artists.

This new agreement will allow UMG, its artists, and songwriters to expand their monetization opportunities through short-form video (Reels). Also, for the first time, UMG has entered into an agreement with Meta to license music for WhatsApp. WhatsApp has nearly 2 billion active users and opens up great potential for artists to generate a new stream of revenue.

Back in 2017, Meta (then known as Facebook) first signed an agreement with UMG. UMG was the first major music company to license its music and music publishing catalogs with a social media platform.

Tamara Hrivnak, VP of Music and Content Business Development at Meta, said: "We are thrilled to announce our renewal with Universal Music Group and Universal Music Publishing Group, both of whom are innovators for music on social media, especially with regard to Meta's family of apps. This partnership builds on the recognition that music can help connect us and bring fans, artists, and songwriters closer together, not only on established platforms such as Instagram and Facebook but also in new ways on WhatsApp, and more. We're extremely grateful to the Universal team and look forward to growing our partnership in the future."

The renewed and expanded partnership between Meta and Universal Music Group marks a significant step forward in the evolving landscape of music and social media. This collaboration not only empowers artists and songwriters to connect with their audience and monetize their work across various Meta platforms, but also paves the way for innovative ways to experience music online.