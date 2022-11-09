Amazon helps disrupt counterfeit networks that infringed on BMW, Hugo Boss, and more

Amazon has helped to disrupt three counterfeit networks that were selling fake luxury products, sports apparel, and automotive accessories. The retail giant said that brands that were infringed upon included BMW, Hugo Boss, Lacoste, and Under Armour.

Amazon’s Counterfeit Crimes Unit (CCU) provided China’s local Public Security Bureaus (PSBs) with information about the three operation which led to the seizure of 240,000 counterfeit items in the Guangdong and Jiangxi provinces. Now the products have been seized, they will not make it onto Amazon or other online stores.

Commenting on the matter, Kebharu Smith, associate general counsel and director of the Amazon Counterfeit Crime Unit, said:

“Our efforts to identify and dismantle counterfeit organizations are working. We appreciate law enforcement acting on our referrals and thoroughly pursuing these cases. These outcomes protect Amazon customers, disrupt the counterfeit supply chain, and halt their illicit proceeds.”

Amazon’s CCU provided authorities with information such as warehouse locations and manufacturing facilities. This led to the successful identification of these operations as well as their upstream suppliers. The ring leaders of the operations have been detained by the PSBs to be investigated further. With this, Amazon has now helped to seize 3 million counterfeit products in total.