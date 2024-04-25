Microsoft made $61.9 billion in revenue for fiscal Q3 2024, up 17 percent from a year ago

Microsoft has revealed its financial results for its Q3 2024 fiscal year time period, which ended on March 31, 2024. Revenues were $61.9 billion, up from $52.9 billion from the same period a year ago. Net income came in at $21.9 billion, which is also up compared to $18.3 billion the company got in net income a year ago. Microsoft's earnings per share were $2.93 for the quarter, up from $2.45 from a year ago.

CNBC says the numbers beat the estimates of financial analysts. Its share price went up over 5 percent in after hours trading as of this writing.

Microsoft Cloud revenue made up over half of the company's total revenue during the last quarter with $35.1 billion, up from $28.5 billion in revenue a year ago. The company also added that the number of its Microsoft 365 Consumer subscribers went up to 80.8 million, up from 65.4 million a year ago.

The company's Productivity and Business Processes division generated $19.6 billion in revenue for the quarter, which was up 12 percent from the same period a year ago. Its intelligent Cloud division made $26.7 billion in revenue during the last quarter, up 21 percent from a year ago.

Microsoft's More Personal Computing division, which includes its Windows, devices, and Xbox divisions, made $15.6 billion in revenues for the quarter. That was up 17 percent compared to a year ago. The Xbox division had a huge 62 percent increase in revenue, which was mostly due to adding money from the recently acquired Activision Blizzard.

Windows revenues went up by 11 percent overall, with Windows OEM revenue also going up by 11 percent while Windows Commercial products and cloud services revenues went higher by 13 percent from a year ago. However, device revenues from Microsoft actually went down by 17 percent for the quarter.

Microsoft will hold a conference call with financial analysts later today, where we may learn more about the company's predictions for earnings in the current quarter.

Source: Microsoft