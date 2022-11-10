Twitter CEO Elon Musk kills "Official" tag after less than 24 hours

Neowin · with 3 comments

Twitter
Bye-bye, double checkmarks!

It hasn't even been 24 hours yet, and Twitter has scrapped its newly-launched "Official" checkmark. The feature was originally intended to help users distinguish accounts that have been verified via Twitter Blue and accounts that are verified as official.

New Twitter CEO Elon Musk confirms this in a reply to Tech YouTuber Marques Brownlee. When the latter found that his "Official" tag disappeared just a few hours after he noticed that he has now two verified checks, Musk replied with "I just killed it."

He then went on to say that the original Twitter blue check "will be the great level," indicating that the company will go back to its original plans. Twitter’s verified blue checkmark was originally only used to authenticate high-profile accounts, but was later made available to everyone for $8 a month under the new Twitter Blue subscription.

In a separate tweet, Musk said that the company will "do lots of dumb things in coming months."

Meanwhile, Twitter's director of product management Esther Crawford, who posted about the "Official" tag yesterday, has also indicated that there will be lots of changes on Twitter in the future:

Finally, Twitter Support's Twitter account also confirmed that they are no longer providing the new checkmark to users. Instead, they are now going after accounts that engage in impersonation and deception. During the weekend, Elon Musk said that the microblogging site will permanently ban accounts engaging in impersonation — unless they indicate that they are a parody. Many of those who did, however, still ended up getting banned.

Source: Elon Musk on Twitter

Report a problem with article
AWS logo in front of Zurich
Next Article

Amazon's new Swiss-based AWS Region is set to support 2,500 external jobs annually
The Amazon logo on a yellow and black background
Previous Article

Amazon helps disrupt counterfeit networks that infringed on BMW, Hugo Boss, and more

3 Comments - Add comment

Advertisement