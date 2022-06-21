Battlefield and Mortal Kombat receive major discounts in this week's Deals with Gold

Neowin · with 1 comment

This is a screenshot from Battlefield

Every week, Microsoft and select publishers discount a number of titles for a weekly Deals with Gold sale. This week, games from the Battlefield and Mortal Kombat franchises are available for substantially less. Below, you'll find the Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and Xbox 360 games with their respective discounts. The deals and games marked with an asterisk are only valid for Xbox Live Gold members, so you'll need an active paid subscription for the additional discount.

Many of the games are also backward compatible so you can play them on your Xbox Series X|S or Xbox One.

Which titles are you interested in? Did you buy any? Let us know in the comments below.

Report a problem with article
The Xiaomi logo on a gunmetal black and orange background
Next Article

Xiaomi unveils new Smart Band, Electric Scooter, and TVs for global markets
Microsoft Edge DevTools improves the 3D View tool to view and address Web Dev issues quickly
Previous Article

Microsoft Edge DevTools improves 3D View tool to visualize Web Dev issues

1 Comment - Add comment

Advertisement