Xiaomi unveils new Smart Band, Electric Scooter, and TVs for global markets

Earlier today, Xiaomi unveiled a range of new products for international markets. It showed off the new Xiaomi Book S 12.4” as well as the Xiaomi Smart Band 7, Xiaomi Electric Scooter 4 Pro, and Xiaomi TV A2 Series. Neowin already covered the new 2-in-1 laptop so now it’s time to have a look at the latter three items.

Xiaomi Smart Band 7

With the new Xiaomi Smart Band 7, there’s a 1.62” full AMOLED high-res display which has increased visibility by about 25% compared to the last generation. The device is oriented toward sports enthusiasts as it includes 110+ sports modes including three additional modes called Training load, Recovery duration, and Training effect.

This smart band now includes an all-new VO2 max professional workout analysis which will tell you how much oxygen you can utilise during your workouts. It also includes sensors for tracking sleep, SpO2, and heart rate. There are more than 100 watch faces and multiple strap options for those who want to customise their device. It’s 5ATM water-resistant and can last 14 days on standby. It will be available for €49.99 through official channels.

Xiaomi Electric Scooter 4 Pro

Xiaomi has touted its new scooter as the most powerful to date. The 700W motor can send riders down the road at speeds of up to 25 km/h for 45 km before it needs recharging. The battery in this scooter is 12,400 mAh – about twice what you’d get in a smartphone. The firm said the scooter can manage inclines up to 20% but any more than that and you’ll have to get off.

The scooter has 10” tubeless self-sealing tired which makes puncture much less likely. Inside the tires is Xiaomi’s DuraGel which seals any gaps incurred riding on rough roads. Compared to its previous scooters, this model is capable of supporting more weight and the charging port is magnetic to ensure the charger is secured in properly.

The scooter includes front eABS and rear dual-pad disc brakes to improve rider safety. The instrument panel also comes with an improved UI so that riders are not distracted while on the road. The Xiaomi Electric Scooter 4 Pro will be available for €649.

Xiaomi TV A2 Series

Finally, we have the Xiaomi TV A2 Series. It features five models that come in various sizes: 32”, 43”, 50”, 55”, and 58”. The TVs come with a bezel-less design to make viewing more immersive on the 4K Ultra HD Display with Dolby Vision. With the 178-degree field of view, you should get a great viewing experience no matter where you’re sitting in the room. Aside from Dolby Vision, the TVs come with Dolby Audio.

As you would expect from a smart TV, the Xiaomi TV A2 series comes with Google Assistant via Android TV. There are all of your favourite TV apps too including Netflix, Prime Video, YouTube, and many more via Google Play. If you want to stream content, you can use Chromecast. The 55” variant will be available for €529.

To learn more about these products, head over to Mi.com to see whether the products are available in your country.