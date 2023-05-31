Check out the entire first season of Star Trek: Strange New Worlds for free on YouTube now

If you haven't watched what is perhaps the best of the current batch of streaming Star Trek TV shows, you have no excuses now. The entire 10-episode first season of the Paramount+ series Star Trek: Strange New Worlds is now available to stream for free on YouTube.

Paramount+ is keeping the first season free on YouTube until June 30. This is, pretty obviously, a way to help promote the upcoming second season of Strange New Worlds, which is set to debut on the streaming service on June 15.

In case you are unfamiliar with the series, here's a quick summary. It's a spin-off of Star Trek: Discovery, which in its second season introduced us to Captain Christopher Pike, an earlier captain of the famed U.S.S. Enterprise before Captain James T. Kirk took over. The new show takes place on board that starship, with some familiar characters, including younger versions of Mr Spock, Uhura, and Nurse Chapel and new ones with some ties to Trek lore.

The first season of Strange New Worlds had some good old-fashioned Trek TV vibes, but with much higher production values and better visual effects. Unlike the serialized storylines of Star Trek: Discovery and Star Trek: Picard, Strange New Worlds' first season consisted (mostly) of stand-alone episodes. Like Star Trek: The Original Series, Strange New Worlds mixed in action, drama, and even some humor in its episodes as the crew of the Enterprise explores the galaxy.

If you don't know anything about the first season of the show, we won't spoil things for you with specifics. We will say that, based on the trailers for the second season of Strange New Worlds, we are in for the same mix of drama, action, and humor. The series has been renewed for a third season, although its production has been delayed due to the current movie and TV show writers' strike.