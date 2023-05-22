Paramount+ hikes prices as it adds content from Showtime

Paramount+ has announced its plans to integrate Showtime into its platform, along with a price increase. The company aims to enhance its content offerings and streamline its services for subscribers. Starting June 27, the new Paramount+ with Showtime integration will be available, accompanied by adjusted pricing plans.

Paramount+ currently offers an ad-supported essential plan for $4.99 per month and a premium plan without Showtime for $9.99 per month. With the upcoming changes, the ad-supported essential plan will increase to $5.99 monthly and the premium plan will be adjusted to $11.99 per month but will include access to Showtime's content.

Previously, the popular streaming service provided a separate premium plan with Showtime for $11.99 per month. This intermediate plan will be phased out, simplifying the subscription options for users. By consolidating its offerings, Paramount Plus aims to create a more streamlined experience while delivering subscribers a broader range of content.

In addition to integrating Showtime into Paramount Plus, the company has announced its intention to sunset the standalone Showtime app. By the end of this year, Showtime will be rebranded as "Paramount+ with Showtime."

With the rebranding of Showtime, Paramount+ aims to expand its content library, providing subscribers with a comprehensive selection of shows and movies from both platforms.

Paramount's decision to merge its streaming service with Showtime comes as other major players in the streaming industry explore similar strategies. The recent launch of Warner Bros. Discovery's combined streaming service, Max, brings together HBO Max and Discovery+.

Some of the content on Paramount+ includes Halo, The First Lady, Super Pumped, Star Trek: Strange New Worlds, The Man Who Fell to Earth, 1883, Mayor of Kingstown, Scream, Transformers, Grease, Mission Impossible: Fallout, and more.

Source: Hollywood Reporter