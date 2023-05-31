Tiny10 x64 23H1 is here for those needing a debloated and lightweight Windows 10

Earlier this year, NTDEV (@NTDEV_ on Twitter) released tiny10 2303 for those needing a lightweight and modern Windows 10 edition with a small disk footprint and the latest updates. The initial release was only available in the x86 or 32-bit flavor, aiming at customers with low-end hardware incapable of running the stock Windows 10 or 11. Fast forward a few months, and now tiny10 2303 or "23H1" is available in the x64 format with all the benefits of its "smaller" sibling.

After months of requests, tiny10 23H1 x64 is finally here, and just like tiny10 x86 and tiny11, it brings back a very important feature: the component store! This means that now you can add new languages and features, while still being a lightweight and dependable image. pic.twitter.com/mRLBPC2udR — NTDEV (@NTDEV_) May 31, 2023

Like tiny10 2303 x86, version 23H1 is based on the same Windows 10 LTSC 21H2 (build number 19044.3031). Its main highlight is the component store support that ensures you can download monthly updates while retaining the installation's low profile and small disk footprint (Remote Desktop is also there). According to the project's developer, tiny10 23H1 is for those wanting the core Windows experience with the necessary features and security measures.

Another noteworthy aspect of the new tiny10 version is the ability to perform an in-place upgrade. In other words, you can update to tiny10 23H1 from older tiny10 releases with no need for a clean install.

It is worth noting that "23H1" is just a "naming convention" that indicates a release from the first half of 2023. Microsoft's official Windows 10 release is version 22H2, and the company has made it clear that users should not expect a newer release or any significant feature updates. 22H2 should be the last Windows 10 version, with the end of support scheduled for October 2025.

You can download tiny10 23H2 from the Internet Archive. As usual, remember that fan-made projects like this still require activation with a genuine Windows key (7, 8, 8.1, and 10 should work) from the matching SKU.

You can try using it without a license, but the installation will eventually start nagging you with activation prompts, dark desktop backgrounds, and other inconveniences. In other words, all the good stuff from the stock Windows 10. At least it no longer requires more than 20GB of space on your drive and a minimum of 2GB of RAM.

If you want a more modern lightweight Windows release, check out tiny11, which offers the best of Windows 11 without unnecessary components or bloat. If you do not trust third-party Windows modifications, see this guide showing how to DIY a debloated Windows ISO for your personal needs and preferences.