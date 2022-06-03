Edge 104 is now available in the Dev channel with several improvements

Microsoft has finished testing Edge 103 in the Dev channel, and now, it has offered users a new major release. Version 104.0.1271.2 is the first Edge 104 update in the Dev channel with several improvements and bug fixes.

What is new in Microsoft Edge Dev 104.1271.2?

New Features: Added a group policy that allows enterprises to restrict the max length of username/password values added to the Edge Password Manager.

iOS: Added a delete button for individual apps on the block external app list. Reliability Improvements: Improved features in SharePoint for translation.

Improved features with the ability to select the download location and the interface to continue to display the selection dialog or not, to prevent it from not being displayed next time after a wrong touch.

Improved cache performance for profile pictures in Mobile.

Improved strings for sidebar search text when reading with a screen reader to find the area more clearly.

Improved web select/web capture keyboard controls with multiple displays. Changes and bugfixes: Changed behavior of disposable email on select for passwords and invoked autosave flow on submission. We also updated priority to autosave on consent.

Fixed an issue where the search bar in the Downloads hub would lose focus when typing.

Fixed a crash when using the Send Tab feature.

Fixed high memory usage from WebResourceRequested events – GitHub Issue#2171

Activated the browser/host app in windowed or visual hosting mode when closing the find on page bar.

Fixed a crash when using Read Aloud online. Mobile: Fixed a crash when using Read Aloud online.

Fixed a crash on AAD (Azure Active Directory) sign in.

Microsoft usually provides a list of known issues for each Dev release; however, this time, we do not know what is broken in Edge Dev 104.0.1271.2. Remember that Microsoft uses Canary and Dev for testing early updates, so it is not the best idea to use these channels for your daily Internet surfing or work due to possible bugs and instabilities.

You can download Edge Dev from the official Edge Insider website on Windows, macOS, Linux, and Android.