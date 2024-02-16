Microsoft Edge 123.0.2400.1 is out in Dev Channel with new zoom controls and more

Microsoft Edge Dev 123.0.2300.1 is now available in the Dev Channel with new zoom controls when using the Magnify image dialog. The latest feature update also fixes several crashes when using text predictions, PDF, and autofill. Here is the full changelog:

Added Features: Added buttons to zoom in/out and reset the image position within the Magnify image dialog. Improved reliability: Fixed a browser crash in text prediction.

Fixed a browser crash in PDF.

Fixed a browser crash in autofill. Changed behavior: An issue has been fixed where the FRE Community card was removed from the safety component under browser essentials.

Fixed an issue where a blank space appeared at the bottom of the search panel under the search header.

An issue has been resolved where the web camera and microphone could not be started during a Microsoft Teams call.

An issue was resolved where the keyboard focus order was incorrect while navigating using the tab or shift tab keys on the ‘Import your data for easy browsing’ screen.

An issue was resolved where search result would not appear again when the search bar was clicked on after selecting the ‘Show in Folder’ button on the search panel.

Fixed an issue where an error message would appear when launching Copilot in a browser while signed in with an MSA account.

Fixed an issue where copilot would always display a loading page when opening.

A problem was fixed where, when the font size was set to the largest option, buttons would overlap with text in the pop-up and on the 'Add to Home' page.

An issue was resolved where only one favorite would be restored when multi-selecting, despite attempting to restore multiple favorites.

An issue was resolved where only one item would be displayed under the current workspace on the favorite's hub when opening for the first time after killing browser.

Fixed an issue where “Select which buttons to show on the toolbar” menu does not include a setting for the Search icon in the toolbar.

WebView2: Fixed a delay issue when reloading Copilot after closing and reopening a new provider. Android: An issue was resolved where the ‘Cash Back’ join button was not visible. iOS: Fixed an issue where clicking "join now and activate cash back" button resulted in no response.

An issue was resolved where clicking the ‘Try it now’ or ‘Try free image creating’ button on the FRE page would not successfully launch the Copilot chat frame.

Microsoft Edge 123 will be available in the Beta Channel on the week of February 29, 2024. Stable release is expected on the week of March 21, 2024.

You can download Microsoft Edge Dev from the official Edge Insider website.